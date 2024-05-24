Great fishing awaits for Memorial Day weekend and beyond

Fish stocking information

There’s lots of good fishing ahead, and here’s where Fish and Game’s hardworking hatchery crews will be stocking trout in June:

Panhandle Region

Elsie Lake – 1,350 Rainbow Trout. Offering excellent fishing for anglers of all levels, you will also find a beautiful setting. It's a drive-to mountain lake but the road is mountainous and rough.

Fernan Lake – 5,200 Rainbow Trout. A popular fishing spot 10-minutes from downtown Coeur d'Alene, anglers of all abilities can enjoy fishing from floating docks, miles of shoreline, or from boats.

Gene Day Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Also known as Osburn Pond, this water is stocked regularly so catch rates should be good!

Post Falls Park Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This park offers a great fishing spot for kids and anglers with special needs. Anglers can easily fish the small pond from a fishing bridge, shore, or fishing platforms. Take some time to also enjoy the adjacent park, nature trails, falls, and picnic areas.

Sinclair Lake – 500 Rainbow Trout. A small, quiet lake beside the Moyie River, this is ideal for beginning and skilled anglers to enjoy good trout fishing.

Smith Lake – 1,800 Rainbow Trout. Located north of Bonners Ferry, diverse fishing opportunities are offered here in a peaceful, forested setting. There is a Forest Service campground and picnic area nearby.

Steamboat Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This easily accessible pond is located next to the North Fork Coeur d'Alene River. Anglers who might find fishing the river too difficult will enjoy harvesting a few trout from this pond.

Clearwater Region

Campbell’s Pond – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic forest pond where anglers can expect good catch rates. Good fishing can be had from the bank with several docks, including one handicap-accessible dock, and a developed boat ramp.

Deer Creek Reservoir – 1,875 Rainbow Trout and 2,500 Tiger Trout. This beautiful mountain reservoir was built specifically for trout fishing. Rainbow trout are stocked in this remote setting for high catch rates from shore or a boat. Boaters, please observe the no-wake restriction.

Deyo Reservoir – 3,600 Nestled amid farms and timber, this waterbody provides a great family fishing experience. A maintained trail surrounding the entire reservoir features seven fishing docks and two large fishing peninsulas, making it easy to find a good place to fish. There is also a developed boat ramp, picnic shelter, benches, and two handicap-accessible docks.

Elk Creek Reservoir – 4,500 Rainbow Trout. A forested road parallels the entire west side of this reservoir for easy access to fishing areas, with four fishing docks and a boat ramp. The east side of the reservoir provides great boat fishing opportunities where foot access is difficult.

Moose Creek Reservoir – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. A shallow lake in rolling timbered hills on Idaho's Birding Trail, this reservoir is ideal for kayaks and float tubes. A trail surrounds the lake and nine fishing docks provide good shore fishing opportunities. Gas motors are not allowed.

Spring Valley Reservoir – 4,200 Rainbow Trout. Surrounded by rolling hills and trees, there is also a trail that surrounds the reservoir. In addition, fishing docks and platforms increase shoreline access. Gas motors are not allowed. This is Stop 35 on the Idaho Birding Trail!

Winchester Lake – 6,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in a beautiful, forested setting, this lake offers very easy access. Docks and fishing platforms enhance fishing opportunities for beginners and accomplished anglers. Facilities include a picnic shelter, fish cleaning station, benches and picnic tables, and a variety of camping options.

Southwest Region (Nampa)

Boise River, Strawberry Glen to Barber Dam – 2,160 Rainbow Trout

Boise River, Middleton to Eagle Road – 2,160 Rainbow Trout

Boise River, Arrowrock Reservoir to MF/NF Confluence – 1,500 Rainbow Trout

Bull Trout Lake – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This lake is nestled in the pines above Banner Summit. While anglers can easily fish from the shore, this lake is ideal for canoes, kick boats and float tubes.

Dick Knox Pond – 800 Rainbow Trout. This is a great place to take the kids fishing. It’s located in Emmett at the corner of West Sales Yard Road and Airport Road.

Grimes Creek – 1,600 Rainbow Trout. In addition to hatchery rainbows, small to medium-sized wild fish are also found in this creek. It is best fished shortly after high water.

Horseshoe Bend Mill Pond – 700 Rainbow Trout. Just north of town, this pond features easy access and productive fishing for bass and trout in a pleasant setting next to the Payette River. This pond is one of more than seventy waters designated as Family Fishing Waters in Idaho. These waters have been established to make it easier for families to go and enjoy fishing. The rules are simple and there are lots of fish to catch.

Kleiner Pond – 1,350 Rainbow Trout. Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths and full-feature city park activities.

Parkcenter Pond – 700 Rainbow Trout. A popular local fishing pond with a paved path alongside docks and tables with maturing trees. This convenient pond is near the greenbelt, the BSU campus, and a variety of restaurants.

Riverside Pond – 900 Rainbow Trout. A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt and tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road. This pond offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Sagehen Reservoir – 4,800 Rainbow Trout. This mountain reservoir is surrounded by forests. Five campgrounds are located adjacent to the reservoir and are managed by the Boise National Forest.

Weiser Community Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.

Southwest Region (McCall)

Goose Lake – 4,000 Rainbow Trout. Located north of New Meadows near Granite Mountain, this is the only stocking event of the year for this lake. Fish are stocked at the campground boat launch.

Horsethief Reservoir – 7,500 Rainbow Trout. This reservoir has everything for a memorable fishing weekend - a beautiful lake in the trees and good fishing!

Little Payette Lake – 5,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a natural lake with a depth of over 100ft. From June through mid-September, irrigation storage doubles the surface area of the lake and inundates a large expanse of shallow flats containing stumps and root wads from what used to be forest land. This area can provide productive fishing.

Meadow Creek Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. This is a scenic little pond nestled in the lush New Meadows valley next to the Little Salmon River.

Upper Payette Lake – 5,000 Rainbow Trout. This lake offers fishing in a forested setting. Anglers can easily fish from the shoreline or a small boat.

Warm Lake – 15,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in Valley County, this area is very popular for camping, hiking, boating and fishing.

Magic Valley Region

Camas Kids Pond – 1,500 Rainbow Trout. This is a small, scenic pond near Fairfield. The Centennial Marsh and Camas Prairie Wildlife Management Area are nearby and provide great bird watching opportunities.

Castle Rocks State Park Fishing Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. Besides fishing, this pond is also a great place to watch birds and wildlife. There is a walking path and benches to sit and enjoy the scenery.

Featherville Dredge Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. This former gravel pit is now a nice trout fishing pond with camping nearby.

Freedom Park Pond – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Located in Burley, this trout pond was built with young anglers in mind. It’s a great place to take the kids fishing!

Gavers Lagoon – 1,425 Rainbow Trout. This pond near the Hayspur Campground is a high yield fishery. We encourage harvest, but please harvest what you need and consider leaving a few for your fellow anglers.

Hagerman Wildlife Management Area: This WMA provides a variety of fishing opportunities and open space to explore. Riley Creek Pond and Oster Lake #1 offer ADA access piers. Please give those with limited mobility priority for parking and use.

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #1 – 1,900 Rainbow Trout

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #2 – 250 Rainbow Trout

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #3 – 250 Rainbow Trout

Hagerman WMA Oster Lake #4 – 250 Rainbow Trout

Hagerman WMA Riley Creek Pond – 2,540 Rainbow Trout

Penny Lake – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Great fishing on a small pond! This lake also offers hiking and biking opportunities.

Southeast Region

Bannock Reservoir – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. Located within the Portneuf Wellness Complex near the County Fairgrounds in Pocatello, this community park offers good trout fishing. Multiple docks provide fishing access around the 5-acre pond.

Bear River – 3,500 Rainbow Trout. These fish will be stocked in the scenic Oneida Narrows reach of the river. Make it an overnight trip and set-up camp at Redpoint Campground. 10 developed sites are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Cub River – 500 Rainbow Trout. These fish will be stocked in and around the very popular Willow Flat Campground.

Devil Creek Reservoir – 2,160 Rainbow Trout. Without a doubt, this reservoir provides some of the best trout fishing in the region and is easily accessible. Located 8 miles north of Malad, it is visible from Interstate 15.

Edson Fichter Pond – 1,900 Rainbow Trout. This community pond is located along the Portneuf River at Edson Fichter Nature Area. It features several docks and a trail for access around the pond. Just minutes from downtown Pocatello, this site offers local anglers a convenient escape close to home.

Kelly Park Pond – 250 Rainbow Trout. Located in Soda Springs, accessing this pond requires a short walk, but it offers a great kids fishing opportunity. Lace up the boots, grab the fishing poles, and take the kids on a nature walk!

Montpelier Creek – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Enjoy good creek fishing and a variety of camping options. These fish will be stocked at multiple spots below the dam.

Montpelier Rearing Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. This little fishing spot is tucked into a scenic high desert canyon in the hills east of Montpelier. It’s a great spot to take kids fishing.

Montpelier Reservoir – 1,000 Tiger Trout. This reservoir offers angling opportunity for a variety of fish species in a peaceful rural setting.

Upper Snake Region

Birch Creek – 3,400 Rainbow Trout. A productive spring creek in a high desert basin, this small stream is ideal for kids and less experienced anglers. Rainbow trout are stocked heavily around access areas and wild brook trout are fairly common.

Camas Creek – 750 Rainbow Trout. Located near Spencer, this has become a popular fishery. Come experience what it has to offer!

Gem Lake – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. Conveniently located near Idaho Falls at the Gem Lake Recreation Area.

Henrys Fork – 10,000 Rainbow Trout. World Famous for trout fishing! The river is suitable for wade fishing, bank fishing and fishing from a boat.

Horseshoe Lake – 3,000 Rainbow Trout. This is a great place to take newer anglers to catch rainbow trout. More experienced anglers may try to catch some of the Artic Grayling that are also in the lake.

Island Park Reservoir – 12,000 Rainbow Trout. This large, scenic reservoir on the Henrys Fork is stocked with lots of rainbow trout! Fishing is best from a boat in the summer, but bank fishing can be quite good in the fall and spring.

Trail Creek Pond – 800 Rainbow Trout. Also known as Victor Kids Pond, this small, scenic pond is located in the lush Teton Basin. One of the most consistent kid’s fisheries in the area, it is easily fished from the bank, with trails and picnic tables around the perimeter.

Salmon Region

Alturas Lake – 1,740 Rainbow Trout. This alpine lake is located in the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. The lake is approximately 21 miles south of Stanley and 30 miles northwest of Ketchum.

Bayhorse Lake – 2,000 Rainbow Trout. Anglers will find good catch rates at this drive-in mountain lake. Primitive campsites are available. While you’re in the area, check out Little Bayhorse Lake. The two lakes are connected by a mile long hiking trail.

Hayden Creek Pond – 500 Rainbow Trout. This is a family friendly fishing area in the high desert along Hayden Creek. Anglers will find ample bank fishing opportunities and a dock for anglers with limited mobility.

Hyde Creek Pond – 200 Rainbow Trout. This small irrigation pond is surrounded by sagebrush. The open site and level terrain provide ideal bank fishing for beginning anglers.

Kids Creek Pond – 400 Rainbow Trout. Near downtown Salmon, this small fishing pond is regularly stocked with rainbow trout so catch rates should be good!

Little Bayhorse Lake – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Anglers will find good catch rates at this drive-in mountain lake, either from shore or a small boat.

Mosquito Flat Reservoir – 1,000 Rainbow Trout. Near Challis, this reservoir has a Forest Service campground and a day use picnic area along the shore. Anglers can also fish for kokanee.

Stanley Lake – 3,100 Rainbow Trout. This is a popular spot known for its breathtaking view of the Sawtooth Mountains. It offers great fishing and places for kids to explore nature.