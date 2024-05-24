Alamos Gold Announces Results of the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported a summary of the voting results of its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”).

Results of the Meeting

The Company is reporting the voting results of its Meeting held virtually on Thursday, May 23, 2024. The summary of the results are as follows:

Total Shares Voted: 311,400,921

Total Shares Issued and Outstanding: 397,904,654

Total Percentage of Shares Voted: 78.26%

1. Election of Directors

Each of the nominee directors listed in Alamos’ management proxy circular dated April 1, 2024 was elected as a director as set forth in the table below:

Name of Nominee Vote For % Withheld Vote % Elaine Ellingham 248,281,346 88.46 32,373,578 11.54 David Fleck 214,737,807 76.51 65,917,118 23.49 David Gower 250,982,116 89.43 29,672,810 10.57 Claire M. Kennedy 276,690,714 98.59 3,964,211 1.41 John A. McCluskey 279,466,659 99.58 1,188,266 0.42 Monique Mercier 276,809,925 98.63 3,845,000 1.37 Paul J. Murphy 276,558,586 98.54 4,096,340 1.46 J. Robert S. Prichard 278,448,750 99.21 2,206,175 0.79 Shaun Usmar 279,335,396 99.53 1,319,529 0.47

2. Appointment and Compensation of Auditors

KPMG LLP was appointed as the Company’s auditor and the directors were authorized to fix the auditor’s remuneration.

Vote For % Withheld Vote % KPMG LLP 305,534,843 98.12 5,866,078 1.88

3. Amendment to Articles of Incorporation

The resolution approving an amendment to the Company’s articles of incorporation to increase the permitted size of the Board of Directors from ten (10) to twelve (12) directors was passed.

Vote For % Vote Against % Articles of Incorporation Amendment 307,541,514 98.76 3,859,400 1.24

4. Approval of Approach to Executive Compensation

The non-binding advisory resolution approving the Company’s approach to Executive Compensation was passed.



Vote For % Vote Against % Executive Compensation 276,150,864 98.40 4,504,059 1.60

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Additionally, the Company has a strong portfolio of growth projects, including the Phase 3+ Expansion at Island Gold, and the Lynn Lake project in Manitoba, Canada. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

