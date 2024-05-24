AG Knudsen and MHP provide safe driving tips ahead of 100 Deadliest Days of Summer

May 24, 2024

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen and the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) are reminding drivers to stay safe on the road ahead of the holiday weekend and unofficial start of summer. Memorial Day weekend marks the beginning of the “100 Deadliest Days of Summer.” State troopers will increase their presence on Montana roads and highways throughout the summer, cracking down on drunk and drugged drivers.

MHP has already seen an increase in deaths and crashes compared to this time last year, and those numbers are likely to grow as more fatal crashes occur during the time between Memorial Day and Labor Day than any other time of year. There were 62 traffic deaths in Montana from January 1 through May 20 – a 15 percent increase from the same time last year. Excessive speed and alcohol can be major contributing factors in fatal crashes. Alcohol-related traffic deaths are up 30 percent from this time last year and traffic fatalities with speed as a factor are up 20 percent.

“As deaths on Montana’s roads and highways are up th year, it’s more important than ever to make sure you’re practicing safe driving while on the road. Be responsible behind the wheel this summer as you enjoy time with your friends and family – follow all traffic laws and don’t drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “We can all do our part to look out for each other on the roads and make sure everyone gets to their destination safely.”

“Our troopers will have an increased presences on the roads and highways this weekend and throughout the summer to help stop dangerous situations from happening on Montana roads,” MHP Colonel Kurt Sager said. “As residents and visitors begin to enjoy all that summer in Montana has to offer, help us make sure everyone stays safe on the road. Please never drive impaired, follow the speed limit, and wear your seatbelt.”

Simple rules to follow so everyone can make it home safely and enjoy the summer with their families: