When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: May 23, 2024 FDA Publish Date: May 24, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared allergen - wheat Company Name: AMB Food Inc Brand Name: Product Description: Product Description Mixed Munch Regular and Honey BBQ

Company Announcement

AMB Food Inc. in Brooklyn NY is recalling 8 oz bags of Pop a Nosh Mix Munch Regular and Honey BBQ snacks because it contains pretzels, but does not list Wheat as an allergen. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The products were distributed through retail supermarkets in Brooklyn, New York.

The products are packaged in 8 oz clear plastic bags with the product name and flavor prominently displayed on the front. No ingredient statement is included on the product packaging; however, the front label does indicate the mixes contain potato chips, popcorn, and pretzels. The Product UPC Code is 914669941 – for Regular and 914669940 – for Honey BBQ

There have been no injuries or illnesses reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the pretzels included in both snack mixes contain wheat and both flavors were distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of wheat. The firm continues to investigate and make appropriate corrections.

Do not consume this product if you have a sensitivity to wheat. It can be returned to the original point of purchase for a full refund or replacement.

If you have questions or concerns, please call 929-292-0838 Monday through Thursday 9-5.