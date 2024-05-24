Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

In tribute to the sacrifices of our armed services personnel, Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 27 in honor of Memorial Day.

Statement from Governor Cooper

"On Memorial Day, we honor the memories of the courageous armed forces members who gave their lives protecting our nation's freedoms. We owe a deep debt of gratitude each day to those in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and we continue to keep their loved ones in our prayers."

Join us

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background

North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.

Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide.

Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.