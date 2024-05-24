Submit Release
News Search

There were 677 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,837 in the last 365 days.

Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

In tribute to the sacrifices of our armed services personnel, Governor Roy Cooper has ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities be flown at half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 27 in honor of Memorial Day.

Statement from Governor Cooper
"On Memorial Day, we honor the memories of the courageous armed forces members who gave their lives protecting our nation's freedoms. We owe a deep debt of gratitude each day to those in uniform who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, and we continue to keep their loved ones in our prayers."

Join us
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are also encouraged to fly flags at half-staff for the duration of time indicated.

Background
North Carolina flag announcements are issued in accordance to regulations outlined in the U.S. Flag Code.
Click for the NC State Government Flag Guide
Sign up for the North Carolina Flag Alert list.

You just read:

Lowering U.S. and NC Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more