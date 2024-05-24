UNITAR and ICBA Sign Memorandum of Understanding for Empowerment of Youth and Women

We are excited to partner with UNITAR as this partnership will enable ICBA to share its scientific expertise and know-how with a larger number of stakeholders, particularly youth and women, around the world. ICBA and UNITAR have a shared goal and mission of developing human capital and decision-making capacities and skills in various areas, including climate change adaptation and mitigation, climate-smart agriculture, sustainable natural resources management, and biodiversity conservation, among others. This partnership will create new opportunities and synergies to cater to more beneficiaries through UNITAR’s extensive network.” - Dr. Tarifa Alzaabi, Director General of ICBA

This auspicious day marks another important milestone for UNITAR as we sign the Memorandum of Understanding with ICBA, an organization with not only high expertise in the field of science but also a common goal of working towards creating a better future through science. We have been conducting numerous training programmes for youth and women empowerment, entrepreneurship and green livelihood and we will now be able to refine our programmes to further contribute to sustainable development and food security around the world. We look forward to creating synergies with ICBA to reach out further and to leave no one behind.” - Ms. Chisa Mikami, Head of Hiroshima Office, UNITAR Division for Prosperity.

UNITAR looks forward to creating prosperous outcomes through this new partnership and supporting people in need around the world.