Call For Applications: 2024 UNITAR Hiroshima Youth Ambassador Programme: Leaders for A New Era

23 May 2024, Hiroshima, Japan – UNITAR Hiroshima Office and the UNITAR Association invite motivated Hiroshima high school students to apply for the “2024 UNITAR Youth Ambassador Programme: Leaders for a New Era." The programme will run from 30 June to 30 August 2024 and aims to deepen the student’s understanding of nuclear disarmament and peacebuilding and prepare them to become change-makers who can spread messages of peace from Hiroshima to the world. The application deadline is 3 June 2024 (10 a.m. JST).

The programme is open to approximately 10 motivated high school students from grades 10 to 12 who are attending a high school located in Hiroshima. It will take place in person mainly at the UNITAR Hiroshima Office (8th Floor, 3‐25 Nakajima-cho, Naka-ku, Hiroshima City), with several sections of the programme to be held online.

The programme will be delivered in English and Japanese, and the participants will receive a UNITAR certificate of completion at the end of the programme. By the end of the programme, the participants will have a concrete action plan which will be shared with international audiences. The participants will also have the opportunity to exchange views and conduct discussions with approximately 50 international youth towards the end of the programme.

The programme is free for participants and will be run by the UNITAR Hiroshima Office and the UNITAR Association with financial support from the Hiroshima Prefectural Government.