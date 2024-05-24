Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on June 11, 18 and 25, 2024

MARYLAND, May 24 - For Immediate Release: Friday, May 24, 2024

The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:

June 11, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is June 10 at 2 p.m.

Bill 6-24 , Property Tax - Disabled Veterans , would establish a property tax credit for disabled veterans, set the amounts of the property tax credit, set eligibility criteria to qualify for the property tax credit, require the continuation of the credit for the surviving spouse of the disabled veteran, and generally amend the law regarding property tax credits.

Supplemental Appropriation #24-69 to the FY24 Operating Budget, Montgomery County Government, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, FY24 Senator Amoss Fire, Rescue and Ambulance Fund (State 508) Grant $1,985,810 (Source of Funds: State Grant)

Amendment to the FY23-28 Capital Improvements Program and Supplemental Appropriation #24-89 to the FY24 Capital Budget, Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS), Technology Modernization (No. 036510), $1,522,038 (Source of Funds: Federal Aid)

June 18, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is June 17 at 2 p.m.

Bill 8-24 , Human Rights and Civil Liberties - Fair Criminal History and Credit Screenings - Amendments , would require posting a notice regarding the use of criminal arrest and conviction in rental housing decisions, clarify a certain addendum or statement is required for rental applications, require annual reporting of certain disaggregated data related to rental applications, require a landlord retain a rental application addendum for a certain period, require a landlord provide to the County as part of the annual rental housing survey a completed criminal and credit screening addendum, and generally amend the law regarding discrimination in housing and landlord-tenant affairs.

Bill 10-24, Contracts and Procurement - Local Small Business Reserve Program (LSBRP) - Veteran-Owned Business Preference Points, would implement Veteran-Owned Business Preference Points in the County procurement process under the Local Small Business Reserve Program, outline the eligibility criteria for the Veteran-Owned Business Preference Points under the Local Small Business Reserve Program, and generally amend the law regarding contracts and procurement.

June 18, 2024 at 7 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is June 17 at 5 p.m.

Bill 5-24, Finance - Child Investment Fund, would establish a non-lapsing Child Investment Fund administered by the Department of Finance, prescribe the permitted uses of the fund, establish individual eligibility requirements to seek disbursements from the fund, require the Department of Finance to issue annual reports regarding the fund, establish a Child Investment Fund Advisory Committee, and generally amend the law regarding County investment funds for children.

June 25, 2024 at 1:30 p.m.

Deadline to sign up to speak is June 24 at 2 p.m.

A full list of upcoming public hearings is available on the Council Calendar. Review the public hearing frequently asked questions for additional information.

To testify in-person or remotely during a live public hearing at the Council Office Building, residents need to preregister on the Council's web page. Residents may also choose to provide pre-recorded testimony in written, audio or video formats or submit testimony by mail.

Send testimony by mail to County Council, 100 Maryland Ave., Rockville, MD 20850; or residents may sign up to testify remotely by phone (call 240-777-7803 for information). To express an opinion call 240-777-7900.

The Council meeting schedule may change from time to time. View the current Council and Committee agendas, Council staff reports and additional information on items scheduled for Council review on the Council website.

Public hearings will be televised live by County Cable Montgomery (CCM) on Xfinity channels 6 and 996, RCN channels 6 and 1056; and FiOS channel 30. Also available live via streaming through the Council website, Facebook Live (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil or @ConcejodelCondadodeMontgomery), or YouTube (@MoCoCouncilMD).