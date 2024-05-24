StorageVault Announces Results of Annual General Shareholders Meeting

TORONTO, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STORAGEVAULT CANADA INC. (“StorageVault”) (SVI-TSX) is pleased to announce the results of the annual general meeting of the shareholders of StorageVault held on May 23, 2024 (the “Meeting”). A total of 252 shareholders holding an aggregate of 308,240,167 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting in person or by proxy, representing approximately 82.339% of the total votes attached to all issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as of the record date on April 3, 2024. All matters put forth at the Meeting were approved, including the re-appointment of MNP LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year.



In respect of the election of directors, the shareholders approved fixing the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at six members, with each nominee named in the Corporation’s management information circular dated April 3, 2024 being elected as a director. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors, which was conducted by ballot, are set out below:



VOTES FOR

VOTES

WITHHELD/ABSTAINED Jay Lynne Fleming 92.493%

(285,057,275) 7.507%

(23,135,368) Benjamin Harris 98.594%

(303,860,058) 1.406%

(4,332,585) Iqbal Khan 83.177%

(256,344,181) 16.823%

(51,848,462) Steven Scott 81.022%

(249,703,525) 18.987%

(58,489,118) Alan A. Simpson 86.485%

(266,539,690) 13.515%

(41,652,953) Mary Vitug 99.217%

(305,779,190) 0.783%

(2,413,453)



About StorageVault Canada Inc.

StorageVault owns and operates 246 storage locations across Canada. StorageVault owns 215 of these locations plus over 5,000 portable storage units representing over 11.9 million rentable square feet on over 696 acres of land. StorageVault also provides last mile storage and logistics’ solutions and professional records management services, ‎such as document and media storage, imaging and shredding services.

For further information, contact Mr. Steven Scott or Mr. Iqbal Khan:

Tel: 1-877-622-0205

ir@storagevaultcanada.com