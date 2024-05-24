October Social Media Joins Government Social Media as Inaugural Community Partner
October Social Media becomes Government Social Media's first Community Partner, expanding digital strategies to local, state, and federal government agencies.
This collaboration demonstrates our continued commitment to transforming how government agencies engage in public involvement and engagement initiatives via social media and digital communications.”UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Government Social Media® (GSM), a trusted resource for government agencies across the United States for over a decade, proudly announces its new Community Partners initiative, selecting October Social Media (OSM) as the inaugural partner. This significant program aims to connect local, state, and federal government agencies and government-affiliated organizations with experienced service providers specializing in government, ensuring government agencies have somewhere to turn when they need expert social media training, advertising, consulting, and creative services.
Sabrina Merritt, Founder, and CEO of October Social Media, expresses enthusiasm about this new collaboration, “We deeply value our long-standing relationship with Government Social Media, and we’re thrilled to deepen this collaboration. At October Social Media, we blend creativity with compliance, ensuring our digital strategies engage, educate, and inform online communities while adhering to the highest standards. This collaboration demonstrates our continued commitment to transforming how government agencies engage in public involvement and engagement initiatives via social media and digital communications. Together, we can assist government agencies with fostering transparency and community engagement while combating misinformation online.”
GSM has been a cornerstone in the public sector social media landscape, offering national events, online training, and a vibrant community of government social media managers and communication professionals.“With the launch of our Community Partners program and OSM as our first partner, we are expanding our efforts to deliver expert support to government social media professionals,” said Kristy Dalton, Founder and CEO of GSM. “Our goal is to ensure that government agencies have access to the best resources and expertise available in the field.”
The GSM Community Partner program comes at a crucial time when the public sector increasingly relies on digital platforms to engage communities effectively. Through this program, GSM will connect government agencies with October Social Media, a trusted provider of innovative digital solutions tailored to meet the unique challenges of public sector communication.
Partnership Highlights:
Expertise in Regulated Industries: OSM brings extensive experience in managing digital strategies within strict regulatory frameworks, helping local, state, and federal agencies navigate complex digital landscapes.
Expansive Network and Proven Expertise: Known for hosting transformative national events and providing cutting-edge training programs, GSM empowers government agencies to navigate the complexities of public sector communication. This collaboration enhances the reach and effectiveness of social media best practices within the industry.
Strategic Digital Collaboration: This partnership marks a significant step in ensuring that government agencies have reliable, expert support to tackle the unique challenges of public sector communication.
About October Social Media:
October Social Media (OSM) excels at navigating the complexities of digital communications within the local, state, and federal government sectors. We combine creative ingenuity with strict compliance, delivering tailored solutions that include strategic content creation, specialized training, digital advertising, creative services, and comprehensive digital strategy and social media crisis management, planning, and execution.
OSM is your trusted strategic partner dedicated to transforming your organization’s approach to developing effective digital communications for public engagement initiatives.
Learn more about how OSM can help revolutionize your digital strategy at octobersocialmedia.com and follow @octobersocialmedia on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook for insights, innovations, and impact stories.
About Government Social Media:
Government Social Media® (GSM) empowers government professionals to achieve mastery of social media through conferences, online training, and professional association membership. Founded in 2015, GSM has been integral in shaping the government’s social media space and fostering connections among professionals, social network representatives, and private sector partners.
