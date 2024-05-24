Berlin Barracks / Motor vehicle crash involving VSP cruiser
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#:24A3003369
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: May 24, 2024, at 0719 hours
STREET: Vermont Route 62
TOWN: Berlin
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fisher Road
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2018
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger side and rear passenger side contact damage
INJURIES: Minor
HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Anna MacKenzie
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT
Passenger 1: Juvenile
Passenger 2: Juvenile
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Kia
VEHICLE MODEL: Optima
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front driver side and rear driver side contact damage
INJURIES: None reported
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 24, 2024, at approximately 0719 hours, Trooper Dalton Maenpaa was responding to an emergency call of a reported overdose while operating a Vermont State Police cruiser. Trooper Maenpaa was traveling west on Vermont Route 62 in the town of Berlin with his emergency lights and siren activated. While approaching the intersection with Fisher Road, Trooper Maenpaa was faced with a solid red signal. Trooper Maenpaa reduced his speed and proceeded into the intersection.
At that time, Anna MacKenzie was traveling south on Fisher Road. MacKenzie, presented with a green signal, entered the intersection and collided with the Vermont State Police cruiser. The Vermont State Police cruiser sustained front and rear passenger's side damage, while MacKenzie's vehicle sustained front and rear driver's side damage. Trooper Maenpaa sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the Central Vermont Medical Center. MacKenzie and her juvenile passengers sustained no reported injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire Department, and Barre Town EMS.
The investigation into this crash remains active and ongoing, and is being led by the Berlin Police Department. No additional information from VSP is available at this time.
- 30 -