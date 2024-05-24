Berlin Barracks / Motor vehicle crash involving VSP cruiser

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#:24A3003369

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. William Warner

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: May 24, 2024, at 0719 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 62

TOWN: Berlin

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Fisher Road

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Trooper Dalton Maenpaa

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2018

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Front passenger side and rear passenger side contact damage

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Central Vermont Medical Center

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Anna MacKenzie

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Montpelier, VT

Passenger 1: Juvenile

Passenger 2: Juvenile

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Kia

VEHICLE MODEL: Optima

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Front driver side and rear driver side contact damage

INJURIES: None reported

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 24, 2024, at approximately 0719 hours, Trooper Dalton Maenpaa was responding to an emergency call of a reported overdose while operating a Vermont State Police cruiser. Trooper Maenpaa was traveling west on Vermont Route 62 in the town of Berlin with his emergency lights and siren activated. While approaching the intersection with Fisher Road, Trooper Maenpaa was faced with a solid red signal. Trooper Maenpaa reduced his speed and proceeded into the intersection.

At that time, Anna MacKenzie was traveling south on Fisher Road. MacKenzie, presented with a green signal, entered the intersection and collided with the Vermont State Police cruiser. The Vermont State Police cruiser sustained front and rear passenger's side damage, while MacKenzie's vehicle sustained front and rear driver's side damage. Trooper Maenpaa sustained minor injuries and was treated and released from the Central Vermont Medical Center. MacKenzie and her juvenile passengers sustained no reported injuries. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The Vermont State Police was assisted by the Berlin Police Department, Berlin Fire Department, and Barre Town EMS.

The investigation into this crash remains active and ongoing, and is being led by the Berlin Police Department. No additional information from VSP is available at this time.

- 30 -