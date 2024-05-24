Governor Hochul Meets With High School Students to Discuss Mental Health and Efforts to Address Harmful Impacts of Social Media

Williamsville Central School District Superintendent of Schools Dr. Darren J. Brown-Hall said, “I want to thank Gov. Hochul for meeting with students to discuss mental health and social media. I am extremely proud and want to commend our students for being agents of change to not only provide a better future for themselves, but their classmates, and community. The more our students are able to be part of the discussion and advocate, the better.”

Williamsville East High School Senior Aniyah Ramadan said, “I want to thank Gov. Hochul for meeting with students today. I think it’s great that she has prioritized meeting with our generation to learn more about what’s going on with teenagers today, mental health, and social media issues.”