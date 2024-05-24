MEDIA ADVISORY
May 24, 2024
Contact:
Emma Williams
Office of the Governor
(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov
Gov. Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox to host Utah Foster Care press conference
What:
Gov. Spencer Cox, First Lady Abby Cox, Utah Foster Care and Utah’s interfaith leaders will host a press conference on foster care needs.
Who:
Gov. Spencer Cox
First Lady Abby Cox
Elder Hugo E. Martinez, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
Jamie White, foster parent and First Presbyterian Pastor
Chad Griffiths, foster parent
Nikki MacKay, Utah Foster Care CEO
Adam Edmunds, Entrata CEO
Natalie Clark, former foster care young adult
When:
Tuesday, May 28 at 9:45 a.m.
Where:
Entrata
4205 Chapel Ridge Rd.
Lehi, UT 84043
Note: Event will be livestreamed on Gov. Cox’s social platforms.
