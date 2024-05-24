Submit Release
Gov. Spencer Cox and First Lady Abby Cox to host Utah Foster Care press conference 

MEDIA ADVISORY

May 24, 2024

Contact:

Emma Williams 

Office of the Governor

(385) 303-4383, ewilliams@utah.gov

What: 

Gov. Spencer Cox, First Lady Abby Cox, Utah Foster Care and Utah’s interfaith leaders will host a press conference on foster care needs. 

Who:

Gov. Spencer Cox 

First Lady Abby Cox 

Elder Hugo E. Martinez, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 

Jamie White, foster parent and First Presbyterian Pastor

Chad Griffiths, foster parent 

Nikki MacKay, Utah Foster Care CEO

Adam Edmunds, Entrata CEO

Natalie Clark, former foster care young adult

When: 

Tuesday, May 28 at 9:45 a.m. 

Where: 

Entrata

4205 Chapel Ridge Rd. 

Lehi, UT 84043

Note: Event will be livestreamed on Gov. Cox’s social platforms.

###

