Alpha Transform Holdings Portfolio Company Cloudbench Announces Tom Richer to Assume Role as Chairman and CEO

Former Google and Microsoft ecosystem executive assumes the helm of the fast-growing, private-equity backed AI and Web3 consultancy

Tampa, FL, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbench, a leading emerging technology consulting startup and Google partner, today announced Founder Tom Richer has assumed the role of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Richer, who founded Cloudbench in late 2023, is a seasoned executive with 30 years of experience scaling technology consulting businesses for global systems integrators such as Deloitte, Capgemini, Cognizant and tech giants such as Microsoft, IBM, and HP. Previously the GM and Head of the Google Business Group, Americas at Wipro, Richer specializes in leading emerging technology consulting businesses across industries and client segments. He has startup founder and CEO experience with DevLogics and The Richer Group along with being a startup advisor on Cornell’s Entrepreneurship Council. Richer holds an MBA from Cornell University and a degree in MIS from Iona University.



“I founded Cloudbench to advance its mission of transforming the underserved startups and midmarket businesses with cutting edge AI and Web3 technology,” said Richer. “Cloudbench solves the biggest challenges in AI and Web3 adoption in these segments: complexity and cost.”

“There’s so much to be excited about with Cloudbench and we are proud to have them as a portfolio company,” added Enzo Villani, CEO of Alpha Transform Holdings. “Startups and midmarket customers particularly value Cloudbench’s rapid approach to developing and infusing AI and Web3 solutions into their businesses. Tom’s strategic vision, track record in transformational leadership, and sheer passion for startups and emerging technology makes him incredibly well-suited to lead Cloudbench through this phase of growth.”

About Cloudbench

Cloudbench is at the forefront of value-driven emerging technology consulting, with a focus on Artificial Intelligence, empowering businesses to harness the limitless potential of AI and Data. Our mission is to rapidly help small and medium clients enable, embrace, and manage AI and Data to unlock innovation and drive growth. Cloudbench is an official Google Cloud partner, a member of the Google Cloud for Startups program and a portfolio company of Alpha Transform Holdings. Learn more at www.cloudbench.net.

About Alpha Transform Holdings

Alpha Transform Holdings (ATH) is an investment and advisory organization that focuses on fintech, AI and digital assets. ATH’s principals have a track record of early investment in ventures that have become “unicorns” and other industry-leading ventures, and its principals take an active role in driving the success of their portfolio companies. Visit: https://www.alphatransform.io/









