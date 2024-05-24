Catch the Fun on Free Fishing Day June 8

Lack of fishing experience is no excuse. Fishing equipment will be available for use, and experts will be on hand to help novice anglers learn the joys of fishing at two local events:

A Kids Fishing Derby will be held at Kids Creek Pond from 10 a.m. to noon. The free event is open to all youth aged 16 years old and younger. Prizes for the biggest fish in four age groups will be awarded, and anglers who catch a tagged fish will win $25. All young anglers must be present at noon to collect prizes.

After the derby, join Fish and Game in celebrating 125 years of conserving Idaho’s wildlife. Fish and Game’s Salmon Region wants to say “Thank You” to those who have helped along the way by providing a free lunch and dessert from 11-2 p.m. at the Outdoor Classroom, just east of the Kids Creek Pond on Bean Lane.

Both ponds will be stocked with hatchery rainbow trout prior to the special day. Single-parent families are encouraged to attend, and all children must be accompanied by an adult. While a limited number of rods and reels will be available for use during the events, participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment if possible.

Though fishing license requirements are suspended for this special day, all other rules, such as limits or tackle restrictions, remain in effect.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber.

Keep it fun, short, and simple and the kids will be...hooked. For other tips, see 10 tips for taking kids fishing.

Anglers can find more detailed information on Idaho’s fishing destinations including maps, facilities, fish species present, stocking records, and fishing rules by visiting the Fishing Planner.