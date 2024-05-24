Banacol Fulfills Its Environmental Promise and Maintains Its Carbon Neutral Certification

Banacol, a banana production company, has preserved its Carbon Neutral certification

Banacol reaffirms its commitment to sustainability and the environment by maintaining its Carbon Neutral certification.

MEDELLíN , ANTIOQUIA, COLOMBIA, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Banacol, a banana production company, has preserved its Carbon Neutral certification, reaffirming its commitment to environmental sustainability.

This achievement highlights the company's efforts to reduce its carbon footprint and contribute positively to sustainable development.

Banacol: A Conscious Commitment to the Environment

Since 2018, Banacol has implemented rigorous measures to measure its carbon footprint, using the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol to assess its emissions in Scopes 1 and 2, and voluntarily implementing mitigation plans.

These actions have allowed Banacol to significantly reduce its emissions, earning the Carbon Neutral certification awarded by the Colombian Institute of Technical Standards and Certification (ICONTEC) for the years 2022 and 2023.

What Does It Mean to Be Carbon Neutral?

Being a Carbon Neutral company means that Banacol has achieved a balance between the amount of carbon dioxide (CO2) it emits and the amount it captures or offsets. This process is carried out through various mitigation and compensation strategies.

First, the company measures its greenhouse gas emissions in its direct operations, known as Scope 1 (which includes fuels, extinguishing gasses, lubricants, fertilizers, and water treatment) and in the consumption of electrical energy, known as Scope 2.

Mitigation Strategies and Results at Banacol

Banacol has developed a comprehensive plan to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, including awareness campaigns among employees and stakeholders, and investment in external forestry projects.

In 2023, Banacol managed to reuse 153,172.79 m³ of water, allocated 202.7 hectares to the conservation of water sources and forests, and planted 10,829 trees. The company also protected 10,000 linear meters of water sources and managed waste efficiently.

The implementation of these strategies is a crucial component for obtaining this recognition of its good practices with the Carbon Neutral certification.

