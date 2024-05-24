Scientific Opinion on additional scientific data related to the safety of preparations of Rheum palmatum L., Rheum officinale Baill. and their hybrids, Rhamnus purshiana DC., Rhamnus frangula L. and Cassia senna L., submitted pursuant to Article 8(4)…

The Panel on Nutrition, Novel Foods and Food Allergens (NDA) was asked to deliver a scientific opinion on the safety of plant preparations from the root or rhizome of Rheum palmatum L., Rheum officinale Baill. and their hybrids, from the bark of Rhamnus frangula L. and Rhamnus purshiana DC. and from the leaf or fruit of Cassia senna L., which have been placed under Union scrutiny in Part C of Annex III in accordance with Article 8(4) of Regulation (EC) No 1925/2006. The NDA Panel reviewed the additional scientific data submitted during the period of scrutiny and the public consultation by interested parties. The pertinent scientific data were in vitro and in vivo genotoxicity studies on the plant preparations under consideration. All the results of the genotoxicity studies on plant preparations were negative. However, the plant preparations that were tested in the submitted studies were not sufficiently characterised with respect to the content of total and individual hydroxyanthracene derivatives (HADs) and components other than HADs. The studies confirmed the presence of ■■■■■, known to be genotoxic in vivo, and ■■■■■, shown to be genotoxic in vitro. In line with the EFSA Scientific Committee statement on genotoxicity assessment of chemical mixtures, considering the presence of an in vivo genotoxic compound, the plant preparations used in these studies have to be considered of concern for genotoxicity. Thus, the safety of preparations containing HADs from the root or rhizome of Rheum palmatum L., Rheum officinale Baill. and their hybrids, from the leaf or fruit of Cassia senna L. and from the bark of Rhamnus frangula L. and Rhamnus purshiana DC. cannot be established based on the submitted studies.