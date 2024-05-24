Safety and efficacy of a feed additive consisting of salinomycin sodium (Sacox®) for rabbits for fattening (Huvepharma N.V.)

Following a request from the European Commission, EFSA was asked to deliver a scientific opinion on the safety and efficacy of the coccidiostat salinomycin sodium (Sacox®) for rabbits for fattening. The EFSA Panel on Additives and Products or Substances used in Animal Feed (FEEDAP) concluded that the use of salinomycin sodium (SAL‐Na) from Sacox® does not raise safety concerns for the target species, consumers, users and the environment with regard to the production strain. In the absence of adequate tolerance studies, the FEEDAP Panel could not conclude on the safety of SAL‐Na from Sacox® for rabbits for fattening. The FEEDAP Panel concluded that the additive is safe for the consumer when it is used at the proposed maximum level of 25 mg SAL‐Na/kg complete feed for rabbits and a withdrawal period of 1 day is respected. The following maximum residue limits (MRL) are proposed for the marker residue compound salinomycin (SAL): 0.2 and 0.03 mg SAL/kg for liver and kidney, respectively. The additive is not irritant to skin and eyes but should be considered a potential dermal and respiratory sensitiser. A risk for inhalation toxicity could not be excluded. The use of the SAL‐Na from Sacox® in feed for rabbits for fattening up to the highest proposed level will not pose a risk for the terrestrial and aquatic compartment and ground water. The risk of secondary poisoning can be excluded for worm‐eating birds and mammals, while it cannot be excluded for fish‐eating birds and mammals. The FEEDAP Panel concludes that SAL‐Na from Sacox® at the minimum concentration of 20 mg SAL‐Na/kg complete feed has the potential to control coccidiosis in rabbits for fattening. Development of resistance to SAL‐Na of field Eimeria spp. strains isolated from rabbits for fattening should be monitored.