Science World’s Creative Technology Gallery Wins Prestigious CASC Award for Innovation, Leadership and Impact in Making Science Accessible

Vancouver, BC, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science World is pleased to share that its Creative Technology Gallery, co-presented by Beedie and RBC, has won an award at this year’s Canadian Association of Science Centres (CASC) CASCADE awards in the $1M+ category. Since 2003 the annual CASCADE Awards have recognized the outstanding people and institutions from across the CASC community that demonstrate leadership, innovation, and impact in making science approachable, relevant, and accessible.

The Creative Technology Gallery at Science World, launched in September 2023, brings to life the institution’s mission to make science engaging and relevant. This 3,000-square-foot immersive space highlights British Columbia’s vibrant fusion of science, art, and technology.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the CASCADE Award for Science World’s Creative Technology Gallery, co-presented by Beedie and RBC,” said Tracy Redies, President and CEO of Science World. “This recognition reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who continue to put their hearts into building an immersive and inspiring experience to make science fun and accessible for all. We hope the gallery continues to inspire future generations of creative technologists and innovators.”

In the gallery’s first and current show – Dream Builder: The Shattered Isles – visitors journey through the Hall of Heroes, celebrating diverse local creative technologists, and progress through three interactive rooms with the themes: Dream, Build, and Play. Interactive stations allow visitors of all ages to be hands-on with the technological processes behind video game creation.

The Creative Technology Gallery was developed through a partnership with DigiBC, drawing on local expertise from over 250 creative tech companies. The design and construction were led by NGX Interactive and included contributions from Phoenix Labs, who adapted assets from their game “Dauntless” for the exhibit.

The gallery intends to inspire and empower visitors to explore creative technology, fostering imagination and experimentation. By providing hands-on experiences in designing virtual worlds, manipulating game elements, and immersing in interactive environments, the gallery makes science approachable, relevant, accessible and fun. The exhibit emphasizes experiential learning and the potential of creative technology as a career path and form of expression.

Science World is currently collaborating with DigiBC and two local studios on new shows which are provisionally scheduled to open in the Gallery in 2025 and 2026.

Since its opening, the gallery has welcomed over 200,000 visitors, a testament to the innovative spirit of blending science, art, and technology, aiming to inspire the next generation of creative technologists.

This thought-provoking gallery is co-presented by Beedie and RBC, supported by Pacific Economic Development Canada and developed with the participation of Creative BC and the British Columbia Arts Council.

About Science World

Science World is a charity that provides engaging and playful STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art & design and math) learning experiences. Visitors to the iconic dome in Vancouver explore interactive, hands-on exhibits, galleries and events that nurture discovery and inspire connection with their natural, physical and built environments. Beyond the dome, outreach programs inspire students, teachers and families in every region of British Columbia through virtual and in-person visits and programs. Science World's mission is to ignite wonder and empower dreams through science and nature. And their vision is a sustainable future filled with critical thinkers, problem solvers and wonder seekers. Learn more at scienceworld.ca.

