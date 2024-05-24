Submit Release
News Search

There were 734 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 391,954 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Pillen Joins Opposition to Proposed Legislation Moving Nebraska Air Guard to Space Force

Contact:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495  

Allan Urlis, (531) 510-8529 

Gov. Pillen Joins Opposition to Proposed Legislation Moving Nebraska Air Guard to Space Force

 

LINCOLN, NE - Governor Jim Pillen is standing with 52 other state and territorial governors opposing proposed federal legislation that would endanger or deny their ability to act as commanders in chief over their respective National Guards.  He signed onto a letter, expressing concern over LP480, submitted by the Department of Defense to the Senate Armed Services Committee, calling for Air National Guard members to be incorporated into the Space Force. 

 

“National Guard assets are critical to every state. Take for example, the deployment to Douglas County this week in the aftermath of the tornado. They are a ready resource when disaster strikes within state boundaries as well as when they are deployed to other states or nations,” said Gov. Pillen. “This proposed legislation would erode that authority, in a significant and damaging way."

 

The proposal would require Congress to override existing law, requiring that governors approve changes to National Guard units.

 

The signed letter is included with this release.

 

National Governors Association LP480 Joint Sign On Letter 4 29 2024-FINAL

You just read:

Gov. Pillen Joins Opposition to Proposed Legislation Moving Nebraska Air Guard to Space Force

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more