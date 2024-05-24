MDC to hold June 22 workshop for landowners interested in turkey habitat

Body

PRESTON, Mo. – The availability and quality of nesting and brood-rearing habitat on privately owned land is integral to the success of Missouri’s turkey population.

People who are interested in improving these two components of turkey habitat on their land should plan to attend a Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) turkey habitat management workshop that will be held June 22 on a private farm in Hickory County near Preston. The workshop, which will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m., is being put on with assistance from the National Wild Turkey Federation (NWTF) and the Prescribed Burn Association (PBA). People need to register in advance for this event and can do so at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/200370

At the June 22 workshop, staff from MDC and partnering agencies will discuss various aspects of the annual life cycle of the eastern wild turkey – the species of turkey found in Missouri. The focus of the workshop will be on improving nesting and brood-rearing habitat, but other topics that will be covered include:

Turkey biology

State and federal cost-share programs

Habitat management techniques.

The workshop will include field demonstrations and examples of habitat management. This will be an outside workshop so participants should dress accordingly for the weather and for walking and should bring a lawn chair. Lunch will be provided. People wanting more information about this workshop or directions to the workshop site can email Meagan.Duffee-Yates@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-682-3571, ext. 3132.

More information about Missouri’s turkey population can be found at mdc.mo.gov.