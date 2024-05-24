Meeting highlights from the Committee for Veterinary Medicinal Products (CVMP) 21-22 May 2024

CVMP opinions on veterinary medicinal products

The Committee adopted by consensus a positive opinion for a marketing authorisation for Nobilis Multriva RT+IBm+ND+EDS, from Intervet International B.V., a new vaccine intended for the active immunisation of chickens for reduction of egg drop caused by avian metapneumovirus, reduction of respiratory signs and egg drop caused by infectious bronchitis virus strains, reduction of mortality and clinical signs caused by Newcastle disease virus and reduction of egg drop and eggshell defects caused by egg drop syndrome ’76 virus.

The Committee adopted by consensus a positive opinion for a marketing authorisation for Nobilis Multriva RT+IBm+ND+Gm+REOm, from Intervet International B.V., a new vaccine intended for the active immunisation of chickens for reduction of egg drop caused by avian metapneumovirus, reduction of respiratory signs and egg drop caused by infectious bronchitis virus strains, reduction of mortality and clinical signs caused by Newcastle disease virus and for the passive immunisation of the progeny of the vaccinated chickens to reduce mortality and clinical signs of disease caused by strains of infectious bursal disease virus, and to reduce viraemia and clinical signs of disease caused by avian reovirus.

The Committee adopted by consensus a positive opinion for a grouped variation requiring assessment for Bluevac BTV (Bluetongue virus vaccine (inactivated)) concerning a change to the multistrain dossier to allow up to two different inactivated bluetongue virus serotypes in the final product (bivalent vaccine) and a quality related change.

The Committee adopted by consensus positive opinions for variations requiring assessment concerning quality-related changes for:

Contacera

Felpreva

Locatim

MS-H Vaccine

Nobivac LoVo L4

Rabitec

Tulissin (grouped)

The Committee adopted by consensus positive opinions for variations requiring assessment to align the product information with version 9.0 of the QRD template for:

Circovac

Forceris

Isemid

Nobivac LoVo L4

Porcilis AR-T DF

Vectra Felis

Vectra 3D

Virbagen Omega

Scientific advice

The Committee adopted two scientific advice reports further to requests for initial advice of which one concerned immunological products for dogs and the other one a herbal substance for salmon.

Organisational matters

The Committee adopted the draft consolidated 3-year work plan for the veterinary domain (2025-2027) for stakeholders’ consultation.

The Committee held a meeting with its Interested Parties on 22 May 2024, attended by representatives of Access VetMed, AnimalhealthEurope, Association of Veterinary Consultants (AVC), COPA-COGECA, Federation of Veterinarians of Europe (FVE), Groupement Pharmaceutique de l’Union Européenne (PGEU) and International Council on Animal Protection in Pharmaceutical Programs (ICAPPP).

