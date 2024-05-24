Submit Release
NYS DMV Adds Mobile Unit Dates To Give More Opportunities For Customers To Get Their Real ID

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
May 24, 2024

NYS DMV ADDS MOBILE UNIT DATES TO GIVE MORE OPPORTUNITIES FOR CUSTOMERS TO GET THEIR REAL ID

The NYS Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) today announced additional dates where its mobile units  will be on hand  to enable more New Yorkers  to sign up to get a REAL ID.

Effective May 7, 2025, the federal government will require a REAL ID-compliant document to board a domestic flight. A standard license will no longer be accepted. A REAL ID or Enhanced license or ID will be accepted.

To help ease the process, the DMV has created a document guide and application pre-screening process to help New Yorkers prepare before the visit.

In addition to being able to apply for a REAL ID at DMV offices, the agency now has two mobile units that are traveling to various locations throughout the spring, summer, and fall. New Yorkers who have a valid Driver License, Permit, or Non-Driver ID can upgrade to a REAL ID or Enhanced ID without visiting their local DMV office. 

“We are pleased at our partnerships with these malls and shopping centers that will give us the chance  to bring our services closer to our customers,” said DMV Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder. “Our online guide and prescreening process enables you to learn everything you need before you go so you can be done in a single visit to one of our offices including the mobile units.”

DMV previously announced it will be processing transactions at the Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach on May 25th and 26th.

Here are the new locations and dates where the mobile units will be located between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.: 

June 1,2

Roosevelt Field

June 9

The Shops at Nanuet

June 15,16

The Westchester Mall

June 23

Walt Whitman Shops

June 29, 30

Smith Haven Mall

July 7

The Westchester Mall

July 21

Walt Whitman Shops

July 28

Smith Haven Mall

August 10, 11

The Shops at Nanuet

August 17

Walt Whitman Shops

August 24, 25

Roosevelt Field

 DMV has also issued guidance to help customers avoid the top five most common mistakes people make when seeking to get a REAL ID. One of the important reminders is to provide documentation if your name has changed.

For more information about REAL ID and Enhanced Driver Licenses, visit dmv.ny.gov/REALID and watch DMV's REAL ID instructional video on YouTube.

To learn more about the NYS DMV online at FacebookX, and Instagram.

###

