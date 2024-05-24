Submit Release
Dr. Gary Monash Joins Arizona Digestive Health in Tucson

Now Accepting New Patients

Tucson, AZ, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Digestive Health is honored to welcome Dr. Gary Monash, a physician experienced in treating all gastrointestinal diseases, with special interest in Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) and Esophageal Motility Disorders (EMD).

Dr. Monash is a seasoned, board-certified gastroenterologist who received his graduate degree from University of Michigan and his medical degree from Michigan State University. He completed his residency and fellowship at University of Michigan Medical Center.

“I have always enjoyed the physiology of the GI tract and contiguous organs,” says Dr. Monash. “I put my good listening skills to work for my patients so we can discuss differential diagnosis and all therapeutic options together.”

Arizona Digestive Health is part of GI Alliance – the premier physician-owned and -led network of gastroenterology practices in the U.S. Dr. Monash will work to provide the best patient care for Tucson residents.

ADH-Tucson is at 7490 N. Oracle Road, Suite 210, Tucson, AZ, and is open Monday through Friday, 9am to 4:30pm (2:30pm on Fridays). Call 520-675-3076 or visit arizonadigestivehealth.com to schedule an appointment today.

For more information, or to interview Dr. Monash contact:

Joe E Carmean

(410) 845-0715

joe@punchingnungroup.com

