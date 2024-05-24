Sarp Intermodal Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Rebrand to Talay Logistics
Türkiye’s first intermodal-focused company Sarp Intermodal underwent a major transformation, unifying its operations under the new name Talay Logistics.İSTANBUL, TüRKIYE, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On its 10th anniversary, Sarp Intermodal underwent a major transformation, unifying its operations under the new name Talay Logistics. The company celebrated its name change and corporate transformation with a special event at Esma Sultan Mansion. Moving forward, it will offer integrated services across all areas of logistics, excluding intermodal. Onur Talay, CEO of Talay Logistics, stated that the company aims to achieve greater goals with its newly rebranded identity.
On its 10th anniversary, Sarp Intermodal, Türkiye’s first intermodal-focused company, transformed into Talay Logistics. Renowned for its intermodal transportation services to various parts of the world, particularly Europe, as well as its impressive growth and export figures, the company will now operate under the name Talay Logistics.
Talay Logistics celebrated its rebranding with a special event at Esma Sultan Mansion, bringing together all its stakeholders to mark the completion of its transformation.
The evening, hosted by Yosi Mizrahi, featured a captivating Istanbul-themed presentation delivered by professional tour guide Saffet Emre Tonguç. Kenan Doğulu performed on stage, and the event was attended by numerous prominent figures from the business, art, and sports communities. Guests delighted in Kenan Doğulu's unforgettable performance at the event.
We Have Evolved into a Comprehensive End-to-End Service Provider
Speaking at the event, Talay Logistics CEO Onur Talay said, “Ten years ago, we made history in Türkiye by becoming the first company established with a focus on intermodal transportation. As Sarp Intermodal, through our initiatives and investments, we have not only proven ourselves in intermodal transportation but also in sea, air, and land freight, contract logistics, and customs services, transforming into a comprehensive end-to-end logistics service provider.”
Talay highlighted that this transformation unified all their logistics operations under one roof, stating, “As a company that always prioritizes change and development, we are embarking on a significant transformation today. He added: “With our renewed brand, we will pursue even greater goals.”
Emphasizing their commitment to enhancing customer service, Talay stated, “We will strive to utilize technology more effectively and work harder to perform our duties more sustainably than ever before.”
“After 10 years, we have grown into a team of nearly a thousand people”
Talay stated that their journey, which began 10 years ago, has grown into a large company with approximately a thousand employees. Talay highlighted that, through their investments over the past decade, they have amassed a fleet of thousands of vehicles and equipment. He also noted that they are a logistics partner to thousands of national and international brands, having handled tens of thousands of import and export shipments.
Talay added that they have invested in Türkiye’s first 100-percent electric trucks and have consistently prioritized green logistics practices. Over the past three years, they have been industry pioneers, demonstrated by their impressive growth and export figures.
Güney Kaplan
Kelime Communication & Brand Management
+90 543 954 40 14
guney.kaplan@kelime.com.tr
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Sarp Intermodal Celebrates 10th Anniversary with Rebrand to Talay Logistics