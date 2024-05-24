GMCI joins WOO Innovation Hub to back Web3 high-growth sectors in Q2

Protocols within RWA, DeFi, AI, BTC Layer-2, and DePIN sectors will gain expedited access to GMCI's indices and research.

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WOO, an ecosystem of aligned products, including the WOOFi protocol and WOO X, a top global crypto centralized exchange, is pleased to announce that GMCI is joining its growing list of partners under the WOO Innovation Hub.

VP of Ecosystem Ben Yorke announced that the partnership with GMCI will support traders and projects spanning Real World Assets (RWA), Decentralized Finance (DeFi), Artificial Intelligence (AI), BTC Layer-2 solutions, and Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) throughout Q2.

“Our strategy to back high-growth sectors will be facilitated through our WOO Innovation Hub, allowing for expanded coverage and assertive support of promising protocols in the identified growth areas. Our collaboration with GMCI through the WOO Innovation Hub will offer our users expedited access to GMCI's indices and research. Simultaneously, GMCI will benefit from growth-enabling resources like access to listings, market makers, media, and partners. This synergy will catalyze a potent flywheel effect as more high-quality builders align with WOO.

GMCI to boost WOO Innovation Hub’s research capabilities

“We're thrilled to partner with WOO, especially given their receptiveness in our recent collaboration on listing GMCI indexes on WOO X. This new collaboration not only amplifies our reach, providing GMCI with invaluable resources and connections, but also offers WOO Innovation Hub protocols expedited access to our indices and research. Together, WOO and GMCI aim to enhance market insights for traders while driving industry innovation,” said Maarten Botman CEO of GMCI.

GMCI is a top-notch venture that provides comprehensive financial services and index products to the crypto asset management community. Led by industry veteran Maarten Botman as CEO, GMCI has garnered support from notable figures such as Evgeny Gaevoy, CEO of Wintermute, and Larry Cermak, CEO of The Block, who will sit on its board of directors.

The flagship product of GMCI is the GMCI 30 index, which tracks the price performance of the top 30 crypto assets. This index is a benchmark for evaluating returns and managing risk for crypto and traditional finance investors. On April 10th, WOO X listed three GMCI Index Perpetual Contracts - GMCI 30, GMCI L2, and GMCI MEME - marking a significant milestone as WOO X becomes the first centralized crypto exchange to launch GMCI L2 and GMCI Meme indices, offering innovative trading solutions for traders.

WOO is an ecosystem of aligned products, including the WOOFi protocol, a leading DEX protocol with over $13B cumulative trading volume and 250k+ monthly active users, and WOO X a top global crypto centralized exchange - all centered around providing innovations and tools to users while creating more utility for the WOO token.

Before this partnership with GMCI, the WOO Ecosystem had already secured a strategic alliance with Merlin Chain, a leading Bitcoin Layer 2 protocol with over $3.6 billion in locked value, both entities share a joint goal of dominating the fast-emerging Bitcoin DeFi market by driving BTC L2 adoption. GMCI joins Merlin Chain to support projects under the WOO Innovation Hub.

About WOOFi

WOOFi is a leading DEX with over $14B cumulative trading volume and 250k+ monthly active users. It supports 11 blockchains and boasts a diverse range of products that include earn vaults, simple swaps, cross-chain swaps, and perpetual futures. The native token of WOOFi is WOO and it can be staked to share 80% of all protocol fees.

About GMCI

GMCI is an index provider incorporated in the Netherlands, as a Joint Venture between Wintermute and The Block (theblock.co), and is building unique indices with a tested methodology. GMCI indices will be designed and managed by experts from both industry-leading crypto-native and TradFi institutions. GMCI’s flagship index is the GMCI 30.

