Shaping the Future of Cannabis and Hemp: CWCBExpo Coming to NYC June 2024

NEW YORK CITY, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”) —The premier East Coast business-to-business trade show and sector shaping event for the hemp and cannabis industry, the 10 th Annual CWCBExpo (Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition) , is returning to New York City on June 5-6, 2024 and will be hosted at the iconic Javits Convention Center.

The renowned two-day event is strategically located in the business capital of the world, accentuating the tri-state area as one of the nation’s most rapidly evolving hubs for cannabis and hemp businesses. Since inception in 2014, the CWCBExpo has garnered a reputation as the leading forum for innovative pioneers and industry professionals including dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, specialist investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsels, and dynamic entrepreneurs.

The immersive CWCBExpo experience delivers world-class educational sessions led by industry veterans and thought leaders, elevating both the visibility and offerings of their companies across a full spectrum of products and services. The expo also provides the rare opportunity to engage in high-powered networking with c-suite leaders, senior management, and exciting industry entrants to explore new avenues of growth.

With a state-of-the-art exhibition space, the expo offers participating companies a unique opportunity to build mass brand exposure and garner brand loyalty; while exploring avenues of collaborative partnership for long-term success to not only meet but exceed sales and marketing objectives.

Nearly 40 invited speakers including the likes of Tosin Ajayi, Senior Policy Analyst, Cannabis NYC;; Kymberly “Kymb” Byrnes, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, TribeTokes, and Podcast Host of ‘The Highest In the Room’; Solonje Burnett, Weed Auntie, Co-Founder and Chief Culture and Community Officer of Erven; David Fettner, Co-Founder, Grow America “Hawaii” Mike Salman, Founder, Chef for Higher, will share their decades of expertise and perspectives of emerging trends and latest developments.

Sessions at the CWCBExpo will cover a wide range of topics such as, “Why New York City is the Market to Watch in 2024” with Cy Scott, Co-Founder, and CEO, Headset; "Behind the Headlines: Meet the Cannabis Press and Editors Covering the Industry" with Debra Borchardt, Co-Founder Executive Editor, Green Market Report; Eugenio Garcia, Founder & Publisher Cannabis Now Magazine; Ronit Pinto, Founder, Honeysuckle Magazine; Mona Zhang, States Cannabis Policy Reporter, POLITICO Pro which shall be moderated by Kim Prince, Founder & CEO, Proven Media Services; and "Business Opportunities & Culture at a Crossroads: Cannabis & Psychedelics" moderated by Gaetano Lardieri, Co-Founder, THCBD, Co-Founder, Future Entheogenic Medicines (F.E.M.)

Wednesday, June 5 features the Women in Cannabis Business Luncheon at 11:30 am, as well as the Industry Yacht Party, boarding at Pier 81, where attendees and participants will enjoy the skyline along with an open bar, delicious dinner, decadent desserts, rhythmic music, and networking.

An afterparty will also be hosted at the end of the conference on Thursday, June 6, at 8 pm in the evening, sponsored by NYCRA. The full and exciting details can be found at www.cwcbexpo.com.

Come to the CWCBExpo early and stay after for the special networking and Cannabis Week events, all in New York City – where business gets done!!

Pre-show workshops on “Dispensary Ownership and Operations” and “Cultivation – Licensing, Technology and Operations” will be hosted on Tuesday, June 4, with the B2B Rooftop Bash, which includes an open bar, food, and drinks for the enjoyment of attendees. Networking events in a more relaxed atmosphere are ideal for building long-term business relationships and strengthening industry partnerships. Featured exhibitors shall include industry-leading firms such as ATMOSIScience, Custom Cones, GreenLife Business Group, Hara Supply, PLS, Proteus420, Seven Point Interiors and TrufflyMade, among others.

With a decade of successful conferences across leading business, financial, and media markets, along with an impressive line-up of expert speakers and marquee exhibitors, the expo is a must-attend event for anyone interested in expanding their understanding of and profiting from the meteoric rise of cannabis and hemp industries.

"Now in our tenth year, CWCBExpo New York has firmly established a reputation for world-class educational experiences, high-powered networking, and state-of-the-art exhibition stalls. As the world’s most sought-after business-to-business trade show event in the legalized cannabis space and associated segments,we are proud to offer the most cutting edge in products and services, and insightful knowledge-sharing opportunities in this rapidly evolving industry. As a hub for both investors and budding ventures, the expo is a must-attend to strengthen professional networks," said Mary Bender, Show Director, CWCBExpo.

Secure your tickets NOW at https://cwcbexpo.com/registration_ny/ and SAVE with pre-show pricing!

For more information on the conference program, visit https://cwcbexpo.com/conference-program-2024/

About CWCBExpo

The CWCBExpo ( Cannabis World Congress & Business Exposition) is the premier business-to-business trade show event for the legalized cannabis industry. Since its inception in 2014, it has been held in the largest business, financial and media, markets. The CWCBExpo serves as a forum for dispensary owners, growers, suppliers, investors, medical professionals, government regulators, legal counsel, and entrepreneurs, and continues to be a platform for achieving business success and exploring new avenues of growth in this dynamic industry.

