EnWave Sells 100kW Radiant Energy Vacuum Machine to BranchOut Foods Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed an equipment purchase agreement (the “EPA”) with BranchOut Foods Inc. (NASDAQ: BOF) (“BranchOut”), a leading food technology company specializing in dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products. BranchOut requires additional Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV®”) drying capacity to meet the increasing demand for their premium, healthy fruit and vegetable products. This is the third large-scale REV® machine purchased by BranchOut.



Pursuant to the EPA, BranchOut has purchased a completely refurbished 100kW nutraREV® machine (the “100kW Machinery”), which was formerly being used by NutraDried Food Company, EnWave’s former operating subsidiary. The Company will realize a healthy margin and profit from this strategic redeployment given the 100kW Machinery is available for near-term shipment to BranchOut’s newly leased facility in Peru.

BranchOut has been operating a 60kW tray-based REV® machine and has committed to a larger 120kW REV® machine to be delivered later in 2024, both allocated for the production of branded and private label snack products. The 100kW Machinery is expected to bolster BranchOut's capabilities across different product lines.

About BranchOut Food Inc.

BranchOut Food is an international food-tech company delivering truly great natural snacks and real superfood ingredients enabled by its licensed dehydration technology. The company’s GentleDry Technology is the next generation in dehydration technology, preserving up to 95% of the original nutrition of fresh fruits and vegetables. BranchOut’s licensed technology from EnWave is protected by more than 17 patents. BranchOut Food is proud to be a leading provider of high-quality dehydrated fruit and vegetable-based products and its commitment to quality and innovation sets it apart as a trusted brand and private label supplier. For more information about BranchOut Food Inc. and its products, please visit www.branchoutfood.com.

About EnWave

EnWave is a global leader in the innovation and application of vacuum microwave dehydration. From its headquarters in Delta, BC, EnWave has developed a robust intellectual property portfolio, perfected its Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV™) technology, and transformed an innovative idea into a proven, consistent, and scalable drying solution for the food, pharmaceutical and cannabis industries that vastly outperforms traditional drying methods in efficiency, capacity, product quality, and cost.

With more than fifty royalty-generating partners spanning twenty-three countries and five continents, EnWave’s licensed partners are creating profitable, never-before-seen snacks and ingredients, improving the quality and consistency of their existing offerings, running leaner and getting to market faster with the company’s patented technology, licensed machinery, and expert guidance.

EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with food producers who want to dry better, faster and more economical than freeze drying, rack drying and air drying, and enjoy the following benefits of producing exciting new products, reaching optimal moisture levels up to seven times faster, and improve product taste, texture, color and nutritional value.

EnWave.net

