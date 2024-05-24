Discover the SHND (StrongHands) Listing on XT

Singapore, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of SHND (StrongHands) on its platform in the Innovation Zone (MeMes) and the SHND/USDT trading pair will start from 09:00 on 2024-05-24 (UTC).





About SHND



SHND is the native asset of the StrongHands layer-1 blockchain with a max supply of 29 billion coins. As one of the earliest adopters of a hybrid model that uses both the PoS and PoW to mint their coins, SHND has built upon the foundational principles of Bitcoin, introducing enhancements in energy efficiency and network security. By combining the strengths of both staking and mining, SHND provides a unique approach to securing the network and incentivizing participation.

- POS miners are rewarded with 2500 SHND coins per block after holding their coins for 30 days, ensuring a robust and sustained commitment to network integrity.

- POW miner use Bitcoin ASICS as StrongHands is a SHA256 coin, and they receive 1800 coins per POW block.

The SHND coin serves as the financial backbone of the StrongHands ecosystem. StrongHands is a community coin and an open project so anybody could step in and develop the ecosystem.

With this idea, members of SHND community developed a DEX -having a separate token (ISHND Stronghands Finance) and a mastenode coin.

XT will launch the original classic StrongHands memecoin launched in 2015 by Jackson Briggs, a MEME coin that has a message to all miners/stakers encrypted in its name : loyalty, HODL, strong hands.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT, verbally shared his enthusiasm regarding the listing of the SHND coin on their platform. "We are thrilled to welcome StrongHands to XT Crypto Exchange as their innovative approach using both proof-of-stake and proof-of-work in their system is truly impressive. Their commitment to enhancing energy efficiency and network security also aligns perfectly with our values. We believe that the integration of SHND will offer our users unique opportunities within the DeFi space, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact this project will have on the broader cryptocurrency community."

About StrongHands

StrongHands coin, a community driven open source project, represents a significant advancement having a hybrid POS/POW consensus mechanism. Operating under the moniker "StrongHands," the project leverages its flagship coin, SHND.



Stronghands ecosystem consists in:

original classic memecoin - SHND having its own mainnet -will be launched on XT;

a masternode coin -SHMN – having its own separate mainnet- developed by the community;

a DEX fueled by a dedicated finance token ISHND launched on Binance Smart Chain and having a bridge in developement for other L1/L2Chains.

The motto of StrongHands community was created at the inception moment of this coin in 2015, by Jackson Briggs, creator of SHND:

The entire cryptocurrency community suffer from one ailment. The ailment of disloyalty. It's cancer that is eating away at every community on this forum.

This coin solves that problem.

If you got dem weak hands, this coin aint for you. If you can go the distance crank up dem miners and get to work.

With this coin only the strongest hands prevail.

Can you go the distance and reap the ultimate reward?

Website: StrongHands.io

Discord: discord.com/invite/WrA8TNXaa5

Telegram: t.me/StrongHands

Twitter: x.com/shndxofficial

Instagram: instagram.com/stronghandsblockchain

Youtube: youtube.com/channel/UCazb7de4MDBFaWvnoCPvN-Q

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 6 million registered users, over 500,000+ monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.



Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Email address: Listing (at) xt.com

StrongHands

tmlrom (at) yahoo.com





