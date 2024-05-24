Mullen Announces New European Distributor, GAMA, for the Balkans Region

New commercial distributor was formed recently to offer Mullen’s full commercial EV lineup in the Balkans Region, which includes Bosnia Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia, Albania, Greece and Bulgaria

Initial order to include 53 commercial EVs, consisting of urban delivery vehicles and commercial vans and trucks

BREA, Calif., May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, today announces GAMA as an additional European distribution partner for southeastern Europe covering the Balkans Region, which includes Bosnia Herzegovina, Serbia, Montenegro, Croatia, Slovenia, Macedonia, Albania, Greece and Bulgaria. GAMA will represent Mullen’s full commercial electric vehicle product line.

GAMA has extensive experience with electric vehicles in the Balkan market and has distributed more than 300 vehicles in the last year including private and municipal sales. GAMA has a strong reputation responding to and winning public tenders for local government opportunities. GAMA’s distribution network includes eight sub dealers in the Balkan Region supporting sales, service and parts operation and is currently building a new facility in Belgrade.

GAMA’s initial vehicle order includes 53 commercial EVs, consisting of urban delivery vehicles and commercial vans and trucks.

“This is part of Mullen’s global expansion into additional European markets and we are excited to secure and announce GAMA as a first distributor for the Balkans Region of southeastern Europe,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive.

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of commercial electric vehicles (“EVs”) with two United States-based vehicle plants located in Tunica, Mississippi, (120,000 square feet) and Mishawaka, Indiana (650,000 square feet). In August 2023, Mullen began commercial vehicle production in Tunica. In September 2023, Mullen received IRS approval for federal EV tax credits on its commercial vehicles with a Qualified Manufacturer designation that offers eligible customers up to $7,500 per vehicle. As of January 2024, both the Mullen ONE, a Class 1 EV cargo van, and Mullen THREE, a Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, are California Air Resource Board and EPA certified and available for sale in the U.S.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

