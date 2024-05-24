Moxies returns to South Edmonton Common with a new space and brilliant look

The opening marks the premium casual restaurant brand’s fourth in Edmonton



EDMONTON, Alberta, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxies is delighted to announce the opening of its new location in South Edmonton Common. This is Moxies’ fourth Edmonton location and the first to feature their new and striking modern design aesthetic.

Known for progressive culinary and beverage and exceptional hospitality, Moxies is an easy choice for South Edmonton locals, visitors, retail shoppers, and cocktail enthusiasts. Guests will be treated to a bright and refreshing interior, featuring lush indoor greenery, neutral tones, and gold accents throughout. The restaurant seats 290 people in an 8,200-square-foot space that comprises multiple dining areas, a lounge, a bar, and an all-season patio. The location is perfect for hosting private dining and events of up to 100 guests.

"We are thrilled to bring a stylish setting and easy sophistication to the Edmonton market, and to continue to deliver on what we are known for across the brand — exceptional hospitality and unforgettable dining experiences,” says Joanne Forrester, President and Chief Operating Officer.

Director of Culinary and Beverage and Executive Chef Brandon Thordarson brings global inspiration and artful culinary to South Edmonton Common, where diners can expect an extensive, modern, and made-daily-in-house menu along with innovative cocktails.

Standouts for which the brand is known include Chipotle Mango Chicken with sweet & spicy dry rub, ancient grains, seasonal vegetables, fresh avocado & pico de gallo; the Vegetarian Power Bowl, featuring marinated tofu, shiitake mushrooms, soft-boiled egg, fresh vegetables, crisp greens, cauliflower rice, spicy vegan mayonnaise, and sesame avocado; the Blackened Mahi Mahi with chorizo and corn hash, creamy mashed potatoes, and salsacado; and the Grilled Chicken Zen Bowl with soy glazed chicken, fresh vegetables, sprouts, jasmine rice, sesame seeds, and spicy mayonnaise.





A well-considered wine list and ever-expanding docket of cocktails include—in conjunction with Mark Wahlberg— the Mark Marg margarita made with Flecha Azul tequila, the Ginger Peach Smash, and Lavender Lemonade. Three new seasonal spritzes include the Hugo, Grapefruit Bliss, and, of course, Aperol. Happy Hour will also feature five-dollar beer and wine and ten-dollar cocktails such as the Smoked Old Fashioned, Espresso Martini, and Moxies Mule.







“We’re back in the South side of Edmonton with a fresh new look and modern décor perfect for any occasion,” says franchisee Tim Collins. “Our four-season patio welcomes any Edmonton weather and accommodates your private events and functions with ease. We can’t wait to share our new space and know you will love it as much as we do!”

Starting today—Friday 24th May—Moxies welcomes guests seven days a week and is open late on Friday and Saturday. Whether it’s lunch, a break from shopping, post-work happy hour, dinner, or game night, Moxies has you covered.

Operating Hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 11:00 a.m. - 12:00 a.m.

Friday & Saturday: 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.



Happy Hours:

Daily from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. to close

Half-priced bottles of wine on Wednesdays.

For more information, visit moxies.com, or follow @moxies on Instagram

About Moxies

With 58 locations across North America, Moxies is a Canadian premium casual concept owned by Northland Properties and known for progressive culinary and beverage with exceptional hospitality, Moxies is an easy choice for South Edmonton locals, visitors, retail shoppers, and cocktail enthusiasts..

For more information about Moxies, visit moxies.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fb6c04b4-e830-4c00-9ba1-d9177bef2a22

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e8519039-8c95-48d7-a1c6-8740fe7b6ed9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ba43eff-4d4c-4992-a356-8647c44f353f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d43a31ff-3752-49e8-ae23-0067d091b712

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a7799dc7-b3f2-436c-b19a-a77bd62fd344

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fc08714d-33d7-416c-82d1-7d3274fe0a81

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c58d58a1-1232-4bfa-89ba-8480f16fcbfc

Moxies Media Contact Bláithín Noone Manager, Public Relations & Communications, Northland Properties +1 (604) 730-6610 bnoone@northland.ca