Tracy Robinson and Ghislain Houle to Address Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 31

MONTREAL, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ghislain Houle, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer of CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI), will address the Bernstein’s 40th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on May 31, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

CN will provide a live webcast via the Investors section of its website at www.cn.ca/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About CN
CN powers the economy by safely transporting more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year for its customers. With its nearly 20,000-mile rail network and related transportation services, CN connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. Midwest and the Gulf of Mexico, contributing to sustainable trade and the prosperity of the communities in which it operates since 1919.

