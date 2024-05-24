Submit Release
Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host First Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

IRVING, Texas, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation (“BPA”) leader, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss results for the first quarter 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET on May 28, 2024. 

Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Par Chadha, Executive Chairman, and Matt Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela’s Investor Relations website at http://investors.exelatech.com.

First Quarter 2024 Results Webcast and Call Access Information

Date: May 28, 2024
   
Time: 4:30 p.m. (ET)
   
Webcast (listen-only): https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ntg3jvmk
   
Call-in Numbers: 833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start)
   
International: +1-412-902-6724
   
Passcode: Exela Earnings Call

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through June 4, 2024 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 9594200. 

The information posted on the Company's website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company's website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company's press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Exela Technologies
Exela Technologies is a business process automation (BPA) leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to provide digital transformation solutions enhancing quality, productivity, and end-user experience. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers throughout 50 countries, including over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 13,600 employees operating in 20 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.
Find out more at www.exelatech.com

Investor and/or Media Contacts:
Vincent Kondaveeti
E: vincent.kondaveeti@exelatech.com

Source: Exela Technologies, Inc.


