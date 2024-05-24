Downstream Polyethylene Market Future Looks Promising for Market Size as it Takes Off

Downstream Polyethylene Market Outlook

The high density polyethylene (HDPE) segment held the largest market share in 2021, garnering more than half of the global market.

Increase in demand for polyethylene in the packaging industry due to its strength and durability, surge in rate of recyclability, and its extensive application in making multiple building.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global downstream polyethylene market generated $109.53 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $180.49 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031. This comprehensive report provides detailed insights into top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. It serves as a valuable resource for new entrants, shareholders, and market leaders in formulating future strategies and strengthening their market position.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 & 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬

- Forecast Period: 2022–2031

- Base Year: 2021

- Market Size in 2021: $109.53 billion

- Market Size in 2031: $180.49 billion

- CAGR: 5.2%

- Number of Pages: 429

- Segments Covered: Type, Technology, End-Use Industry, and Region

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬

Drivers:

- Strong, low-cost, and chemically resistant polyethylene.

- Extensive application in the packaging sector.

Opportunities:

- Growing need for environmental sustainability.

- Broad applications in automotive and consumer products.

Restraints:

- Stringent regulations.

- Price fluctuations of raw materials.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

By Type:

- High Density Polyethylene (HDPE): Dominated the market in 2021 with over half of the market share.

- Medium Density Polyethylene (MDPE): Expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.2%.

- Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

By Technology:

- Films & Sheet Extrusion: Held nearly two-fifths of the market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%.

- Other Technologies: Include pipe extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, etc.

By End-Use Industry:

- Packaging: Dominated in 2021 with more than one-third of the market share.

- Automotive: Predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.0%.

By Region:

- Asia-Pacific: Held nearly three-fifths of the global market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7%.

- Other Regions: Include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

- Borealis AG

- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

- China National Petroleum Corporation

- Dow Inc.

- Ducor Petrochemicals

- DuPont

- Exxon Mobil Corporation

- Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

- Ineos

These companies have adopted strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansions, new product launches, and partnerships to enhance their market presence.

