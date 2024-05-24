First stage of conservation and restoration of State Circus in Chisinau completed

With an investment of more than €2.2 million from the European Union through the ‘Confidence Building Measures’ programme implemented by UNDP, the first stage of the conservation and restoration works of the State Circus in the Moldovan capital Chișinău is now completed.

At the special event on 23 May, Moldovan President Maia Sandu said: “For many of us, the circus means magic and the joy of childhood, and we would very much like today’s children to be able to enjoy the performances. Since 1982, when it was built, this building has been a source of pride for the people of Chișinău, because it was a true architectural masterpiece.”

After more than a year of work, the circus roof was repaired and regained its former glory. Today, 100% of the dome has been completely replaced by a European galvanised steel roof with a 50-year guarantee. The flat roof surface has also been completely renovated and a new drainage system has been installed. The old insulation material under the roof was replaced with new water- and heat-resistant mineral tiles.

More than 60 engineers, architects, and construction workers took part in the first phase of the conservation and restoration works.

“We hope that the completion of the first phase of works will be able to catalyse resources from national and international partners to continue the rehabilitation and breathe new life into this iconic monument, which is not only a ‘postcard’ of Chișinău but also a vivid memory from the childhood of many Moldovan citizens,” said Janis Mažeiks, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova.

The funds granted by the European Union through the UNDP-implemented ‘Confidence Building Measures’ Programme covered the costs for detailed technical expertise, technical design, and conservation and restoration works of roof/dome and glass windows.

