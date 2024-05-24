Ukraine: EU and UNDP open new modular administrative service centre in war-torn Voznesensk

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), with support from the European Union and in partnership with the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, has constructed a new modular administrative service centre (ASC) in Voznesensk, Mykolaiv Oblast.

The new modular ASC will be a one-stop shop with 450 services needed by more than 37,000 community residents and internally displaced persons. It will operate as a Diia.Centre, a one-stop shop where you can address several issues in one visit, including administrative services, business consulting, free legal assistance, banking services, access to co-working areas and much more.

The building is also fully accessible for low-mobility population groups.

The total construction cost is $288,500. Furniture and computer equipment for 27 workstations were also purchased. Voznesensk City Council financed the purchase of four additional building modules and a lift. In addition, the international partners also procured a software and hardware package, the ‘Administrative Service Centre in a suitcase’, to ensure service delivery in remote areas of the community.

“By improving access to essential services, we are helping to strengthen the social fabric in areas that were heavily affected by the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine,” said Stefan Schleuning, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Ukraine.

