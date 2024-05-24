EU and UNDP transfer 350 electronic document management system licences to Mykolaiv oblast

The European Union and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Ukraine have transferred 350 licences for a modern electronic document management system (EDMS) to Mykolaiv Oblast State Administration.

This transformative initiative optimises the management, storage, and retrieval of documents in digital format, offering a progressive alternative to traditional paper-based document handling.

“Thanks to the support from the EU and UNDP, we are introducing modern technologies that greatly facilitate the process for obtaining administrative services. This will reduce the time needed for receiving documents and processing requests, improve interaction between service providers, and make the system of service quality control more transparent,” said Maryna Bobranitska, Head of the Department for Systemic Development of Administrative Services at the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine.

The provision of licences to Mykolaiv Oblast is part of a broader endeavour to develop digital infrastructure across Ukraine. Prior to this, Dnipro Oblast received 450 licences, Chernihiv Oblast obtained 100 licences, and Poltava Oblast acquired technical support to upgrade its document management system, expanding it by 5,000 workplaces. In the future, the initiative intends to extend its support to Sumy Oblast, further promoting digitalisation in Ukraine.

