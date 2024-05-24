Submit Release
Alkami to Present at William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference

PLANO, Texas, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced that company executive leadership will present at the William Blair 44th Annual Growth Stock Conference on Tuesday, June 4, 2024. Alex Shootman, chief executive officer and Bryan Hill, chief financial officer, will be presenting. A webcast and replay of the event will be accessible at investors.alkami.com following the conference.

About Alkami

Alkami Technology, Inc. is a leading cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the United States that enables clients to grow confidently, adapt quickly, and build thriving digital communities. Alkami helps clients transform through retail and commercial banking, digital account opening, and data and marketing solutions. To learn more, visit www.alkami.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Steve Calk
ir@alkami.com

Media Relations Contacts

Marla Pieton
marla.pieton@alkami.com

Valerie Kerner
alkami@fullyvested.com


Primary Logo

