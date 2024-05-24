【Gather Cities of Gastronomy】“International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” will explore gastronomy and wellness in mid-June

MACAU, May 24 - “Celebration of the 25th Anniversary of the Establishment of the Macao SAR – International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” will be organized by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) from 14 to 23 June. As one of the major highlights, the “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” (referred to as the “Forum”) will take place for the first time after the pandemic, bringing together delegates from Creative Cities of Gastronomy around the world, catering industry leaders and participants from different fields to explore the trends of the catering industry under the theme of gastronomy and wellness, to promote sustainable gastronomic development.

Explore concerted development between gastronomy and other fields

The “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao” will take place at the Convention and Exhibition Centre of Macau Fisherman’s Wharf on 17 June, to foster preservation of gastronomic culture and international exchange among Creative Cities of Gastronomy, while giving play to Macao’s strengths as a platform. Delegates from Creative Cities of Gastronomy worldwide, catering industry leaders, delegates from Chinese member cities of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) in other fields, as well as representatives of various integrated resort enterprises are invited to the Forum for profound discussions on the concerted development between the fields of gastronomy and wellness under the theme of “Holistic Gastronomy: Eat well, live well”. The program will comprise two panel sessions and an exchange meeting. Thought leaders from different fields and representatives of enterprises will share their experience and perspectives.

Raising Macao’s profile as a Creative City of Gastronomy

Following the designation as a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy in 2017, MGTO has been forging ahead to build Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy in accord with the work plan, including active participation in events organized by UCCN member cities for exchange and collaboration. In parallel with the “1 + 4” development strategy for adequate economic diversification, the work is conducted in progress to foster integration across the sectors of “tourism + gastronomy”, to contribute to the achievement of the goals in the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The first post-pandemic Gastronomy Forum in Macao

Since the designation of Macao as a Creative City of Gastronomy, in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a succession of initiatives related to the development of the Creative City of Gastronomy have been rolled out, garnering positive feedback, among which include the “International Gastronomy Forum, Macao”. MGTO had held the Forum in 2016, 2018 and 2019, offering a valuable exchange platform for Macao and other Creative Cities of Gastronomy under the theme of “Power of Gastronomy”, “The Potential of Gastronomy” and “The Possibilities of Gastronomy and Creativity” respectively. The Forum promoted Macao’s development as a Creative City of Gastronomy. As an inaugural event, the “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” now includes the Forum as one of its major highlights. It marks the first time the Forum is held again after the pandemic.

The “International Cities of Gastronomy Fest, Macao” will not just radiate Macao’s unique fascinations as a Creative City of Gastronomy, but also foster profound integration between gastronomy and wellness, tourism and other sectors. It will provide an interactive exchange platform for residents and visitors and promote Macao’s tourism and catering industry development. For the latest information and fascinating program, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/events/gastronomy-fest-2024.

At present, there are 56 Creative Cities of Gastronomy globally, including six in China, namely Chengdu, Shunde, Macao, Yangzhou, Huai'an and Chaozhou, as the country with the most member cities in the field of gastronomy.