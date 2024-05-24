Zero-Emission Aircraft Market Set to Skyrocket : Expected to Reach $191.97 Billion by 2040 with a 20.7% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zero-Emission Aircraft Market Share, Size, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Source, Range, Application and Type : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2030-2040

𝐙𝐞𝐫𝐨-𝐄𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎-𝟐𝟎𝟒𝟎 :

The global zero-emission aircraft market size is expected to be valued at $29.24 billion in 2030, and reach $191.97 billion in 2040, registering a CAGR of 20.7%.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Airbus S.A.S.

AeroDelft

Eviation Aircraft

Bye Aerospace

Joby Aviation

Lilium

Pipistrel d.o.o

Wright Electric

HES Energy Systems

ZeroAvia, Inc.

Europe is anticipated to dominate the market in 2030, in terms of revenue, followed by North America, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. UK is expected to dominate the global zero-emission aircraft market share in 2030, owing to increase in R&D activities, rise in incentives by government, and rapid development of zero-emission aircraft technologies in the country. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in investments to ensure minimal GHG emissions across various countries in the region.

If aviation wants to play a role in lowering greenhouse gas emissions, it must find ways to decarbonize air travel. Experts working on several projects across the world are striving to produce hybrid, electric, and hydrogen solar planes, which would reduce aviation's dependency on kerosene, the current fuel used by airlines. Attributed to numerous advantages promised by zero-emission aircraft technologies, several developments are being observed globally. EasyJet, Europe’s affordable airline, plans to operate battery-powered airplanes on some of its short-haul trips of 500 kms or less by 2030, in partnership with the Los Angeles-based start-up Wright Electric. Norway has pledged to fly all of its short-haul routes using electric planes by 2040. Norway's Transport Minister examined the ALPHA Electro, a 2-seat electric aircraft built by the Slovenian company Pipistrel, in 2018. Eviation Aircraft, an Israeli start-up, is also developing a battery-electric plane known as Alice that will make use of Siemens' high-power electric motors. It intends to serve the North America market, with journeys of up to 1,050 kms.

UK government proposed a $392.7 million R&D fund for electric planes and technology in 2018. Furthermore, by 2050, the EU's Flight Path 2050 initiative targets a 75% reduction in carbon emissions per passenger km. Financial incentives are also being offered to airlines, with London Heathrow Airport offering free landing charges that worth around $1.19 million. Such developments are anticipated to boost the growth of the global zero-emission market during the forecast timeframe.

By source, the market is categorized into hydrogen, electric, and solar. The hydrogen segment is expected to account for the highest revenue in 2030, owing to high viability of hydrogen as aviation fuel. Hydrogen is a clean source of energy that is abundant in nature and doesn’t release any harmful effluents into the environment.

By application, the zero-emission aircraft market is bifurcated into passenger aircraft and cargo aircraft. The passenger aircraft segment is expected to account for the highest revenue in 2030, owing to higher demand for passenger aircraft than cargo aircraft.

Increased air passenger traffic across the globe and reduced GHG emissions are expected to drive the zero-emission aircraft industry during the forecast period. However, technological challenges associated with solar, electric, and hydrogen-powered aircraft and high costs associated with the production and handling of hydrogen are anticipated to hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, proactive government initiatives toward the development of zero-emission aircraft and advancements in zero-emission aircraft technologies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in future.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :

By source, the solar segment is expected to register significant growth during the forecast period.

By range, the medium-haul segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

By application, the cargo aircraft segment is projected to lead the global zero-emission aircraft market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to the passenger aircraft segment.

By type, the turbofan system segment is projected to lead the global zero-emission aircraft market, owing to higher CAGR as compared to the passenger aircraft segment.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

