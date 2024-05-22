Minister Fajon: Europe and Africa must seek fair and balanced cooperation on green transition

SLOVENIA, May 22 - In her opening remarks, Minister Fajon emphasised the need to build partnerships to address the triple planetary crisis caused by climate change, biodiversity loss and pollution, and the role of business in fostering increased cooperation on the green transition. "I am pleased to see the growing economic cooperation between Slovenia and Africa. We will continue our efforts to remove obstacles to this partnership. In this context, the Africa Day Conference is an excellent platform to identify challenges and opportunities for the private sector and businesses, and to find ways to strengthen cooperation on the green transition. At the same time, it is an opportunity to share best practices and learn from each other, which is what we really need right now," said Minister Fajon.

"The fact is that many African countries are facing severe effects of climate change despite contributing very little to global emissions. Similarly, while Slovenia has historically contributed little to global emissions, it is among the countries experiencing faster-than-average warming. To address these challenges, we need to build development partnerships, establish business cooperation and promote investment opportunities," said the Minister. She added: "As a member of the UN Security Council, Slovenia pays special attention to climate and water security. We strongly believe that without addressing environmental issues, it is impossible to effectively prevent conflicts and achieve lasting peace. I am convinced that the Summit of the Future in New York this September will be an excellent opportunity to discuss these issues."

Minister Fajon went on to say that the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs has supported the second training on climate security organised by the Peace Operations Training Centre (POTC) of Slovenia. She highlighted that Slovenia is building development partnerships with African countries, based on mutual understanding, equality and solidarity. "Slovenia is currently working with Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan and Kenya. Programmes are designed in cooperation with local communities, tailored to the needs and circumstances of those most affected by climate change and inequalities. We are aware that social solidarity, unity and the protection of human dignity are essential for effective climate resilience and a green transition," said the Minister.

The opening remarks were followed by the Leaders' panel entitled "Green Transition for a Safe Future", with the participation of Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Tanja Fajon; President of the National Assembly Urška Klakočar Zupančič; Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies of Rwanda Donatille Mukabalisa; Minister of Information of Malawi Moses Kunkuyu Kalongashawa; and EU Special Representative for the Sahel Emanuela Del Re. They discussed the importance of the green transition, the contributions of individual countries in effectively addressing the triple planetary crisis and the challenges Slovenia and African countries face in tackling climate change. They agreed that countries worldwide are already experiencing the effects of climate change in one way or another and that everyone desires to live in a healthy and safe environment. Recalling the increasing frequency and severity of natural disasters in Slovenia, Minister Fajon underlined, "In Slovenia, we are fully aware that the green transition is no longer a choice but a necessity.

The conference continues with three more panels: Green Transition as a Catalyst of Economic Development; Fostering Green Innovation; and Strengthening Cultural Cooperation: Sustainable Networks for a Sustainable Future. The panels also feature presentations on specific cooperation projects between Slovenia and Africa, such as Slovenian development cooperation, the Space-SI and Jomo Kenyatta University project, and cultural cooperation projects (Share; creative powers of art; Starts4Africa and Deconfining arts, culture and policies in Europe and Africa).

The 13th Africa Day International Conference was also accompanied by an innovative cultural programme aimed at connecting the African diaspora with Slovenian audiences and fostering cooperation between Slovenian and African musicians.

All panels can be viewed on the Bled Strategic Forum YouTube channel.