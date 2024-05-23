The UN General Assembly adopts a resolution on the International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica

SLOVENIA, May 23 - The adoption of the resolution is an important historical moment, confirming the commitment of the international community to commemorate annually the dignity of the victims of the genocide, which claimed at least 8372 lives. The Srebrenica genocide has been recognised as a fact by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia (ICTY).

The adoption of the resolution reaffirms the importance of international solidarity in addressing past atrocities. Slovenia believes that the resolution can fill an important gap and make a long-term contribution to peace, justice and reconciliation in Bosnia and Herzegovina and the wider Western Balkans region. It reflects the conviction that these steps are necessary to move forward and create a prosperous future for all. Slovenia remains committed to fighting impunity, promoting reconciliation and respecting the rights of all individuals.