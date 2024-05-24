Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market Size to Reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2031; Industry CAGR of 7.1%

Demineralized Whey Powder Ingredient Market

The demineralized whey powder ingredient market size estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the food and beverage sector are always working to align themselves with customer tastes and establish themselves as major players in both domestic and international markets. Whey is a cheese by-product that is obtained from cheese that is high in protein and low in milk fat. Demineralized whey is a milk-tasting, yellowish free-flowing powder that is sold as a product. Although low in calories, demineralized whey powder is nevertheless nutrient-dense, high in protein, carbs, and lactose, and contains components with the right pH.

The major players analyzed for global demineralized whey powder ingredient industry are ALIMA Group, Charotar Casein, Dairygold Food Ingredients, Euroserum, FrieslandCampina EN, Hochwald company, James Farrell & Co., Lactalis Group, Reny Picot company, Saputo Dairy UK, Valio, and Van Lee Melkprodukten.

Demineralized whey powder ingredients are increasingly in demand due to the growing world population and the increased need for a protein-rich diet. This trend is expected to hold constant in the feed and food sector during the forecast period. It will be utilized to create specialty foods now that the whey has been stripped of hazardous minerals. Companies are gearing up to focus on and seize this opportunity as health-conscious customers demand goods that are both nutrient-dense and low in calories. As a result, the use of demineralized whey powder in food fortification is expected to increase significantly.

According to demineralized whey powder ingredient market analysis, the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market is analyzed based on product type, nature, application, and region. By product type, the market is divided into 40% demineralized whey, 50% demineralized whey, 70% demineralized whey, and 90% demineralized whey. Among these, the 40% demineralized whey segment occupied the major share of the demineralized whey powder ingredient market in 2021 and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The demineralization of whey is accomplished using a variety of methods, including ion-exchange chromatography, electro-dialysis, crossflow nanofiltration, and others, by removing/reducing soluble minerals. Infant formula powder is produced using 70% demineralized whey powder and 90% demineralized whey powder variations, which have demonstrated significant CAGR in 2021 due to the rise in demand for baby food. The two types of demineralized whey powder that are expected to increase at the highest CAGR throughout the projection period are 70% and 90% demineralized whey powder. The percentage of minerals extracted from whey determines the grades of demineralized whey powders.

By nature, the market is divided into organic and conventional. The conventional techniques are used to prepare the ingredients for demineralized whey powder. Most individuals enjoy eating this kind of meal. The conventional demineralized whey powder ingredients segment commands the largest demineralized whey powder ingredient market share as a result of numerous advantages such a low cost and wide availability. In the upcoming years, too, it is anticipated that this segment would continue to dominate.

By application, it is classified into bakery & confectionary, dairy products, frozen foods, sports nutrition, beverages, meat products, medicine, and others. Further, sports nutrition is bifurcated into protein bars and protein powder. The sports nutrition segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the demineralized whey powder ingredient market forecast period. Demineralized whey powder is a crucial macronutrient that has attracted a lot of attention from athletes. The components of whey protein are made by proteolytic enzymes. To further promote growth in skeletal muscle glycogen levels and fat-free mass, they are the ideal addition to resistance training programs.

The region that dominated the global demineralized whey powder ingredient market in 2021 was North America, and this dominance is anticipated to continue throughout the forecast period. The demineralized whey powder ingredient market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR in the North American area during the forecast period due to rising demand for processed foods and ready-to-eat products. Due to a lack of developed infrastructure and other facilities, Asia-Pacific has significant challenges in developing a market for multifunctional food components. Thus, these demineralized whey powder ingredient market trends are creating demineralized whey powder ingredient market opportunities for the demineralized whey powder ingredient market growth.

Exporters in both developed and developing nations faced a number of difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic. The implementation of lockdown and curfew procedures on a global scale had an impact on both domestic and foreign manufacture of demineralized whey powder ingredient, which in turn hindered market expansion. As a result, the COVID-19 epidemic had a negative influence on the demineralized whey powder ingredient market in 2020 as a result of decreased company sales and operations being suspended.

KEY FINDINGS OF STUDY

By product type, the 40 % demineralized whey segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $314.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $691.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.3%.

By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $695.5 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1,363.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 7.1%.

Depending on application, the sports nutrition segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $139.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $324.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 8.9%.

Region wise, North America was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $270.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $474.2 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 5.9%.