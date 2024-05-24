Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Foreign Ministry Ma Xinmin Meets with Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for East Asia at the Latter's Request

On May 23, 2024, Director-General of the Department of Treaty and Law of the Foreign Ministry Ma Xinmin met with Special Envoy to China and Head of the Regional Delegation for East Asia at the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Balthasar Staehelin and his delegation at the latter's request. The two sides had an in-depth exchange on relevant resolutions of the 34th International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.