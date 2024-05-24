PHILIPPINES, May 24 - Press Release

May 24, 2024 Cayetano revolutionizes digital landscape with Konektadong Pinoy Act Senator Alan Peter Cayetano took a significant step in bolstering the country's digital infrastructure and enhancing connectivity for all Filipinos after the Konektadong Pinoy Act was formally filed in the Senate as a committee report on Wednesday. Senate Bill Number 2699, submitted jointly with the Committees on Public Services and Finance, on May 22, 2024, seeks to overhaul the nation's outdated telecommunications regulatory framework and align it with the requirements of the digital age. Cayetano, who chairs the Senate Committee on Science and Technology, believes that by modernizing the country's telecommunications landscape, the bill will address the barriers in connectivity like the longstanding issues on affordability, speed, and accessibility. "We can no longer afford to be in the dark ages when it comes to the Internet and its accessibility to each and every Filipino," he said. Cayetano is joined by co-authors Senators Marcos, Gatchalian, Poe, Revilla Jr., Zubiri, Villanueva, Tulfo, Lapid, Estrada, and Legarda, to establish a comprehensive connectivity framework in the country. The bill proposes four key reforms to ensure more reliable and affordable internet connectivity for everyone. It aims to simplify the process for telecom companies to get approval, removing the need for a legislative franchise. This change is intended to increase competition, reduce costs, and improve service quality. Additionally, the bill focuses on managing the radio spectrum more efficiently to enhance service quality and expand coverage. The legislation also requires telecom companies to share infrastructure, which will lower operational costs and make it easier for new companies to enter the market, especially in areas that currently have little or no service. Lastly, the Konektadong Pinoy Act sets performance standards to ensure the bill's effective implementation and protect the interests of Filipino consumers. Cayetano envisions that government services will become more accessible to every Filipino with improved internet access streamlining bureaucratic procedures and enabling easier access to public information. "The use of present technology affords the government the opportunity to bring itself and its services closer to the people," he said. The Konektadong Pinoy Act is slated for deliberation in Senate sessions. With the backing of government economic development agencies such as the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), this bill represents a significant stride toward a more connected and empowered Philippines through affordable and reliable internet access. With the Senate committee report filed, Filipinos can anticipate internet services that are both reasonably priced and of exceptional quality, particularly in unserved and underserved areas. "We therefore must modernize our digital infrastructure to ensure that all Filipinos have access to, and the use of, affordable, quality, and up-to-date information and communication technologies," Cayetano said. Cayetano, pinalakas ang digital infrastructure ng bansa sa pamamagitan ng Konektadong Pinoy Act Isang makabuluhang hakbang ang ginawa ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano upang mapalakas ang digital infrastructure ng bansa at mapahusay ang koneksyon para sa lahat ng Pilipino matapos opisyal na isinumite ang Konektadong Pinoy Act sa Senado bilang committee report noong Miyerkules. Ang Senate Bill Number 2699, na magkasamang isinulong ng Committees on Public Services at Finance, ay naglalayong baguhin ang luma at lipas na regulasyon ng telekomunikasyon ng bansa upang maiayon ito sa pangangailangan ng makabagong panahon. Bilang chairman ng Senate Committee on Science and Technology, naniniwala si Cayetano na sa pamamagitan ng modernisasyon ng telekomunikasyon, matutugunan ang mga hadlang sa koneksyon tulad ng isyu sa halaga, bilis, at accessibility. "We can no longer afford to be in the dark ages when it comes to the Internet and its accessibility to each and every Filipino," aniya. Kasama ni Cayetano ang mga co-authors na sina Senador Marcos, Gatchalian, Poe, Revilla Jr., Zubiri, Villanueva, Tulfo, Lapid, Estrada, and Legarda, upang makapagtatag ng komprehensibong connectivity framework sa bansa. Iminumungkahi ng batas ang apat na pangunahing reporma upang masiguro ang mas maaasahan at abot-kayang koneksyon ng internet para sa lahat. Layunin nitong gawing mas simple ang proseso para sa mga kompanya ng telekomunikasyon na makakuha ng pahintulot, kung saan hindi na kailangan ang pagkuha ng prangkisang pambatas. Tunguhin ng pagbabagong ito na pataasin ang kompetisyon, bawasan ang gastos, at pagandahin ang kalidad ng serbisyo. Nakatuon din ang batas sa mas epektibong pamamahala ng radio spectrum upang mapahusay ang serbisyo at mapalawak ang saklaw nito. Iminumungkahi rin ng batas ang mga kompanya ng telekomunikasyon na magbahagi o maghati sa paggamit ng imprastruktura upang mabawasan ang gastos sa operasyon at mapadali para sa mga bagong kompanya na pumasok sa merkado, lalo na sa mga lugar na kasalukuyang kulang o walang serbisyo ng koneksyon. Panghuli, nagtatakda ng performance standards ang Konektadong Pinoy Act upang matiyak ang epektibong pagpapatupad ng panukalang batas at maprotektahan ang interes ng mga Pilipino. Inaasahan ni Cayetano na sa pinahusay na internet, magiging mas madaling ma-aaccess ng bawat Pilipino ang mga serbisyo ng gobyerno at mapapabilis ang bureaucratic process at ang pagkuha ng pampublikong impormasyon. "The use of present technology affords the government the opportunity to bring itself and its services closer to the people," wika niya. Nakatakdang talakayin sa mga sesyon ng Senado ang Konektadong Pinoy Act. Sa suporta ng mga ahensya sa pagpapaunlad ng ekonomiya tulad ng National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), kumakatawan ang batas na ito sa isang mahalagang hakbang patungo sa mas konektadong Pilipinas sa pamamagitan ng abot-kaya at maaasahang internet access. Sa pagsumite ng committee report sa Senado, maaasahan ng mga Pilipino ang koneksyon sa internet na may makatwirang presyo at mahusay na kalidad, lalo na sa mga lugar na hindi pa nabibigyan o kulang sa serbisyo. "We therefore must modernize our digital infrastructure to ensure that all Filipinos have access to, and the use of, affordable, quality, and up-to-date information and communication technologies," sabi ni Cayetano.