Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative becomes umbrella for 37 projects with total budget of €125 million

EU Ambassador Vasilis Maragos and Syunik Governor Robert Ghukasyan presented the progress of the Resilient Syunik Team Europe initiative at the Europe 2024 Day celebrations, which kicked off on 23 May in Syunik, the southernmost province of Armenia.

The Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative was launched about a year ago. A total of 37 projects with a total budget of €125 million are currently implemented under the umbrella of the Resilient Syunik Team Europe Initiative.

These projects aim to develop the private sector, promote and support green agriculture, develop skills through vocational and non-formal education, improve municipal capacity and services, including community-based social and health services, strengthen municipal infrastructure and implement energy efficient solutions, and support citizen participation.

“We are pleased that the EU and its member states – Austria, France, Germany, Poland and Sweden, as well as Switzerland and the European Investment Bank – have joined efforts to leverage a greater transformational impact for the benefit of the people of Syunik,” EU Ambassador Vasilis Maragos said at the event.

