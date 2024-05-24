Flash News: OKX Wallet to Host 'OKX Web3 Mixer @Consensus ft. ZetaChain & Privasea' During Consensus 2024

Submit Release
AUSTIN, Texas, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 24, 2024.

OKX Wallet to Host 'OKX Web3 Mixer @Consensus ft. ZetaChain & Privasea' During Consensus 2024

OKX Wallet is thrilled to announce that it will be hosting the exclusive 'OKX Web3 Mixer @Consensus ft. ZetaChain & Privasea' event during Consensus 2024, set to take place at Greenlight Social on May 30.

The event is co-hosted by OKX Ventures, ZetaChain and Privasea, and is in partnership with CertiK, Conflux, FLock, CARV, Somnia, Virgo, Koii, Gumi and DePHY.

The event will present attendees with the opportunity to network and build a stronger Web3 community. Further details can be found here.

For more information, please visit the OKX Support Center.

For further information, please contact:
Media@okx.com

About OKX

A leading global technology company driving the future of Web3, OKX provides a comprehensive suite of products to meet the needs of beginners and experts alike.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

