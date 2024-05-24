Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 392,079 in the last 365 days.

MPD Searching for Dog Taken in a Northeast Theft

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect and locating a dog stolen in Northeast. 

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, at approximately 4:10 p.m., the suspect stole the victim’s dog from the 1600 block of Gales Street, Northeast and fled the scene. 

The dog, named “Bruno” is a 10-month-old German Shepard and Pitbull mix. The dog was last seen wearing an American flag bandana. 

The suspect and the stolen dog can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.     

CCN: 24077658

You just read:

MPD Searching for Dog Taken in a Northeast Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more