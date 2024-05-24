MPD Searching for Dog Taken in a Northeast Theft

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are seeking the community’s assistance in identifying a suspect and locating a dog stolen in Northeast.

On Thursday, May 23, 2024, at approximately 4:10 p.m., the suspect stole the victim’s dog from the 1600 block of Gales Street, Northeast and fled the scene.

The dog, named “Bruno” is a 10-month-old German Shepard and Pitbull mix. The dog was last seen wearing an American flag bandana.

The suspect and the stolen dog can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24077658