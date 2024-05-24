Flash News: OKX Adds dYdX's Token to On-Chain Earn Product

NASSAU, the Bahamas, May 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for May 24, 2024.

OKX Adds dYdX's Token to On-Chain Earn Product

OKX today announced the addition of dYdX's token, DYDX, to its On-Chain Earn product. OKX enabled subscriptions for this new offering at 13:00 (UTC) on May 23.

The addition of DYDX to On-chain Earn allows OKX customers to experience on-chain rewards with no subscription limits and simplified operational steps, leading to a more intuitive experience and real on-chain annualized earnings.

Eligible customers who wish to stake DYDX on On-Chain Earn can follow these instructions:

On web browsers: Visit the navigation bar and select Grow > Earn > On-chain Earn. Search for DYDX and choose subscribe.

On the OKX app: Select Grow > Earn > On-chain Earn. Search for DYDX and tap subscribe.



This addition reinforces OKX's commitment to partnering with verified third-party projects to ensure the security of customers' assets. It also broadens OKX's diverse range of services, offering customers more opportunities to optimize their assets' potential.

Further details on this new addition can be found here.

dYdX is a decentralized perpetual exchange, integrating lending, leverage trading and perpetual contracts.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

