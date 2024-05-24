Electric Bikes Market Recent Trends: Size Projected to Touch Approximately US$ 118,657 Million by 2030

Electric Bikes Market

The electric bike has an integrated electric motor, pedals, and rechargeable batteries for forwarding propulsion

Increase in fuel costs and advent and implementation government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes have boosted the growth of the global electric bikes market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐁𝐢𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was valued at $40,312 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $118,657 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2020 to 2030. Rise in fuel costs, growth in interest in cycling as fitness & recreational activity, consumer inclination toward uses of e-bikes as eco-friendly & efficient solutions for commute, and implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes propel the growth of the global electric bikes market. However, ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China and high cost of e-bikes hinder the market growth. On the contrary, improvement in bicycling infrastructure & battery technology is projected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

The most common types of e-bike includes commuter-type, e-mountain bike, e-cargo bike, and compact & foldable bike. Although pedelec e-bikes are most commonly used, e-mountain bikes and e-cargo bikes have witnessed increasing popularity.

By product, the market is categorized into pedelecs, speed pedelecs, throttle on demand, and scooter & motorcycle. The scooter & motorcycle segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019, as scooter & motorcycle aid in significantly reducing of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission and noise pollution. However, the throttle on demand segment is anticipated to witness highest CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period, owing to increase in popularity of throttle operated electric bicycles among commuters.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

Accell Group

Derby Cycle

Fuji-ta Bicycle Co., Ltd.

Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (GenZe)

Prodecotech, LLC

Tianjin Golden Wheel Group Co., Ltd.

Trek Bicycle Corporation

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Factors such as implementation of government regulations to encourage the use of electric bikes, consumer inclination toward use of e-bikes as an eco-friendly & efficient solution for commute, increase in fuel costs, and rise in interest in cycling as a fitness & recreational activity are expected to drive the market growth. However, high cost of e-bikes and ban on use of e-bikes in major cities of China hinder the market

growth. Conversely, advancements in bicycling infrastructure & battery technology are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market expansion during the forecast period.

By product, the scooter & motorcycle segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global electric bikes market, due to aid in a significant reduction of carbon dioxide (CO2) emission, carbon footprints, and noise pollution. However, the throttle on-demand segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2030, owing to increase in popularity of throttle-operated electric bicycles among the commuters.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

By region, the market across LAMEA, followed by North America is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 14.0% from 2020 to 2030, due to series of initiatives taken by private companies, local governments, and federal officials to promote the adoption of an electric vehicle. However, the global electric bikes market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for around two-thirds of the market, owing to increase in initiatives for environmentally friendly vehicles & bikes and the development of related infrastructure from several governments such as India.

By battery type, the market is categorized into lead acid battery, lithium ion (Li-ion), and others. The lithium ion (Li-ion) segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2019. The growth is attributed to their light in weight, high capacity, and also shown a sharp decline in price in recent years.

